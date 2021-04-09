‘Believe that ship has sailed’ – Joao Carvalho’s future at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

As the end of this season creeps closer and pre-season nears, Chris Hughton will be keen to have a first-hand look at the Nottingham Forest players who have spent this season away from the club on loan.

Brennan Johnson, Jordan Gabriel and Tyrese Fornah have all spent this season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle respectively, benefiting from regular game time and giving the manager options ahead of 2021/22.

On the contrary, Nuno da Costa and Joao Carvalho’s futures appear more uncertain.

Carvalho – a £13.2million club-record signing from Benfica in 2018 – has failed to make an impact at Forest, making 67 appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals.

In the summer, the Portuguese midfielder was sent on loan to Spanish second division side Almeria, and he has since made 28 appearances for the club, failing to find the back of the net.

Almeria have an option to buy to Carvalho at the end of his loan spell, but it remains to be seen whether they choose to do so based on current form.

Here, we discuss whether a surprise City Ground U-turn could be on the cards for the 24-year-old…

Ben Wignall

There’s no doubting that Carvalho was an exciting signing for Forest at the time, but I really believe that ship has sailed now. Of course Chris Hughton will say he’s monitoring his progress, but what progress is the attacking midfielder really making being in and out of Almeria’s team in Spain’s second tier? You’d have expected Carvalho to have made more of an impact there, but he’s scored no goals in 25 outings this season and I can’t see him being in Forest’s plans next season. Carvalho does have two years left on his deal though, which could prove problematic if they want to try and move him on. I think even though he’s not scored many goals, Filip Krovinovic is a really good fit for Hughton’s system and the club should go all out to try and nail him down to a permanent contract, then try and find a good club for Carvalho to flourish at. George Dagless I’m struggling to, it must be said. I liked Carvalho when he arrived and I still think he has quality but I just don’t think his future lies at Forest in all honesty. I wouldn’t say he has pulled up trees during his loan at Almeria either and so that suggests to me Forest wouldn’t be that fussed if he was to leave for good in the summer. Chris Hughton will have his own ideas in the window as to what he wants to do with his squad and I can’t see Carvalho as a part of it. Are these 17 facts about Nottingham Forest’s club badge true or false? 1 of 17 In what year was the current club badge introduced? 1964 1974 1984 1994 Phil Spencer I think it’s safe to say that Joao Carvalho has played his last game for Nottingham Forest. The attacking midfielder enjoyed two decent seasons at the City Ground but didn’t resist a loan move back to Spain with Almeria last season. With the Spanish side reportedly holding an option to make the deal permanent, it means that they hold the cards over his future. Chris Hughton is also trying to build a team of his own and it’s unlikely that Carvalho will feature in that so perhaps the best move is to allow him to leave and give everyone a fresh start.