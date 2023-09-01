Highlights Standard Liege are trying to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is not wanted by Eddie Howe and is being offloaded this summer.

Hayden has attracted interest from various Championship clubs and was undergoing a medical at Luton Town before the move collapsed at the final stages.

Hayden's versatility as a player would benefit Championship sides, but his fitness record raises concerns. Sheffield Wednesday losing out to Standard Liege would be a blow for them.

Standard Liege are attempting to hijack Sheffield Wednesday's bid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The midfielder is not wanted by Eddie Howe and has been training away from the first-team, with the Magpies keen to offload him this summer.

According to Aaron Stokes from Chronicle Live, Hayden's exit has been signposted since Howe was appointed at St James' Park in 2021. He has since been the subject of plenty of interest, primarily from sides in the Championship, but they are now set to miss out.

According to The Northern Echo, the midfielder has been considered by Southampton previously. They could be on the lookout for more midfield reinforcements following the departure of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

More recent reports have come to light, with Football Insider reporting that Hayden was attracting attention from Championship clubs ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Hayden was on loan at Championship side Norwich City last year. Despite joining them in last year's summer transfer window, he only made 14 appearances for the club; just nine of them were starts.

He appears to have no shortage of suitors, and is reportedly a top target for Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR, and West Brom - all of whom have registered their interest.

However, it appeared as though Hayden would stay in the Premier League, with new-boys Luton Town said to be leading the race for his signature, as per the Daily Mail.

Football Insider shed further light on that situation and reported that Hayden was undergoing a Luton medical on Monday after "agreeing the terms of a deal". However, the move collapsed at the final stages.

What's the latest in Isaac Hayden's move to Sheffield Wednesday?

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is set for a medical ahead of a loan switch to Hillsborough.

The 28-year-old was given a new six-year contract in the summer of 2020, which means he still has three years left on his current deal at St James' Park, hence a temporary switch is the easiest way to get him off the books.

However, Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege are also interested in signing the midfielder, and are attempting to beat Sheffield Wednesday to his signature.

Hayden has a wealth of experience in both the top-flight and the second tier, having made over 170 appearances for Newcastle. 118 of his career games have come in the Premier League and 65 in the Championship, but his next move looks uncertain as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

What is best for Isaac Hayden?

Hayden is a player who evidently possesses quality at second tier level and would bolster plenty of the Championship sides linked, especially a Wednesday side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Hayden can play as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, or cover at centre-back. His versatility is something that would have suited a number of teams in the division.

However, his fitness record over the last few years points to a player who cannot be relied upon, too. The 14 games played last season with Norwich illustrate that signing him comes with a risk element.

The Owls are in need of players, though, and losing out to Standard Liege would be a blow.