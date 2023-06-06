Burnley target Mike Tresor has issued an obvious 'come and get me' plea to Vincent Kompany as the Clarets prepare for their Premier League campaign.

Hitting the 100-point target in his first campaign in English football, there is a palpable amount of excitement around Burnley's immediate return to the top-flight - especially as the Turf Moor outfit were not noted for their possession-dominant football in their previous era under Sean Dyche.

With that being said, an array of exciting young talents from across the continent have been linked with a move to Lancashire as they gear up for the minimum requirement of Premier League survival. The permanent signing of Jordan Beyer has already been wrapped up, whilst youngsters such as Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella have been linked strenuously with the new campaign nigh.

Jordan Beyer signed for Burnley in May after a stellar season in the Championship.

And fans of the Clarets could see their squad added to with comments made by Tresor - who has issued a 'come and get me' plea to Kompany ahead of the pre-season return.

What did Mike Tresor say about Vincent Kompany?

Burnley fans will be excited about this one - the youngster admits he would ‘feel good’ in Burnley’s current tactical system, which can only be a bonus, having notched an astonishing 24 assists in the Belgian Pro League last season from the wing.

Tresor said to Het Laatste Nieuws: "I have learned that he (Kompany) appreciates my qualities. Of course, that is nice to hear.

"He plays with Burnley with a certain philosophy in which I would feel good. For me, playing style has always been important when choosing a club."

Do Burnley have a chance to sign Tresor?

Of course, the Clarets shopped in the Belgian Pro League last season for a variety of cheap talents - most notably Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Josh Cullen, with the latter sweeping up at the club's annual Player of the Season awards.

Josh Cullen won two Player of the Season awards at Burnley as he helped the Clarets to promotion.

Kompany evidently knows his homeland league like the back of his hand - having plied his trade in the Belgian top-flight at the start and end of his career, the Manchester City legend also spent two years as Anderlecht boss before joining the Clarets.

And, with Tresor being awarded the Pro League Player of the Season award on Sunday, his talents are obvious to see. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has named the winger a 'huge target' for the Clarets, further stating that Kompany would 'surely have enough' to bring Tresor to Turf Moor if he wants him.