‘Bela’s free kick easily,’ ‘Colin against Blackburn’ – Many Birmingham fans reveal their goal of the season so far

Sitting safely in mid-table and looking increasingly likely to be playing in the Championship next term, Birmingham City and Pep Clotet will have been pleased with the way they have turned their form around this term.

After a relatively slow start to life at the top for the Spaniard after stepping up from the club’s coaching staff Clotet has overseen a long unbeaten spell for the Blues which has seen them leap up to 16th place, just nine points off the play-off places at the time of writing.

Much of the club’s success this term has been due in parts to their goal output, with the prolific pairing of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz up top and goals coming from sources in midfield and defence, the Blues have notched their fair share of impressive striker this season.

Staying on the subject of goals scored by the Blues, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Birmingham City Fan Zone on Facebook for their opinion on what they feel is the best goal Birmingham have scored this term, yielding a wide array of responses from the St Andrew’s faithful.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from supporters via social media earlier today.

Colin Wall: Every single one that has hit the back of our opponents net.

Alan Blincowe: Colin against Blackburn.

Geo Burkey: Bela’s free kick easily. Absolute scenes.

James Bradley: Sunjic’s rocket.

Reiss Clarke: Pedersen away to Brentford.

Stuart King: Jutkiewicz’s individual goal when he bested two defenders then dinked it over the keeper like an absolute boss!

Jordan Richardson: Bela free kick by far.

Zane ‘Zanif’ Pritchard: Pedersen’s bullet header on the opening day.