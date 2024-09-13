Behind the scenes footage has emerged of Jobe Bellingham’s move to Sunderland being completed.

The footage has been released courtesy of the first episode of a documentary on Jude Bellingham, Out of the Floodlights, on YouTube.

The youngster made the switch from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, with the Daily Mail reporting that it cost the Black Cats £3 million to seal the deal.

Bellingham has gone on to become a key figure for the Black Cats, immediately asserting himself as a regular starter in the team.

The 18-year-old made 45 league appearances in the Championship last season, and has started all four of their opening fixtures this term as well (all stats from Fbref).

Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 45 (43) 7 (1) 2024-25 4 0 (1) As of September 13th

The footage released includes Jude Bellingham following along with his brother as he puts pen to paper on his Sunderland contract, with their parents also at the scene.

The relationship between the two brothers is clearly very close, which Jobe opens up on in the documentary.

The teenager reveals that the pair rarely talk about football, with Jude’s move to Real Madrid leading to their mother living in Spain and their father staying in England at Sunderland.

“I think [my jersey] looks really cool with the seven, and my first name, it’s really cool, I like it,” said Jobe Bellingham.

“You can’t put your finger on one emotion [to describe being away from your family], it’s just a range where you just miss your mum.

“Everytime I’m with my brother I’m just laughing, we’re constantly making jokes, we barely really talk about football.

“Maybe if Jude learned to cook and drive then maybe mum could come back and live with me, but no he’s useless so I’ll have to make do.”

Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland future

This footage may prove quite interesting in relation to the transfer speculation surrounding the younger Bellingham brother.

It was reported last year that Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping tabs on the youngster.

While no move materialised over the summer transfer window, if he can keep improving and gaining senior experience then the opportunity to move to a top flight club could come sooner rather than later, especially if Sunderland are still in the Championship.

Bellingham has a contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2028, with Régis le Bris’ side currently top of the second division table after only four games.

Bellingham’s future is bright

Sunderland have done well to manage Bellingham’s development, and he has become an even more exciting player with the experience he’s gained at the Stadium of Light.

Being the younger brother of one of the world’s best players is not a guarantee of anything close to the same success, but Jobe is proving himself as a talented star in his own right.

It wouldn’t come as a shock if he were to earn Sunderland a very sizable transfer fee in the near future, regardless of what division they play in, as clubs like Real Madrid could yet come knocking.

But first he needs to keep improving as part of le Bris’ side, and helping them fight for promotion is the best way forward for Bellingham to achieve his ultimate career goals.