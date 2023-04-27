Footage has emerged of the Sheffield United squad celebrating promotion back to the Premier League.

Victory over West Brom on Wednesday night secured the Blades’ place in the top flight for next season.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Paul Heckingbottom’s side a 2-0 win, which confirmed their place within the top two of the second tier with three games still to play.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

Despite pressure from Luton Town and Middlesbrough, United did not falter in the run-in and have earned their place back in the Premier League after two campaigns in the Championship.

The club has posted on Instagram behind the scenes footage of the team celebrating the achievement in the dressing room.

Who has been promoted to the Premier League this season?

United will join Burnley in being promoted to the top tier, with the Clarets having already secured the league title on Tuesday night with a win over rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The race for the play-off places is still extremely tight with just two games remaining in the season.

The Hatters and Boro have already secured their place in two of the four spots, but the likes of Coventry City, Sunderland, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom, Preston North End, Norwich City and Swansea City could still all conceivably earn the final two places.

United return to action again on Saturday, but based on these scenes Heckingbottom’s side may struggle to give that game their full attention with celebrations from Wednesday night likely to roll into the rest of the week.

Wednesday evening's victory was made all the more impressive as the Blades bounced back from Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final disappointment to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over the Baggies.

Do Sheffield United deserve Premier League promotion?

Heckingbottom’s side have been consistent throughout this campaign and have been in the top two for the majority of the year.

They have played some of the best football in the division and have some of the best players.

That they have finished the job with three games spare highlights how deserving they are of their place back in the Premier League.

While the likes of Luton and Boro have provided some pressure, neither have quite been able to really run them that close in order to make this a proper fight.