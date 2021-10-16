Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Beggining to question’, ‘Needs a lot of time’ – Many Birmingham fans debate key figure after West Brom defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City were beaten 1-0 by West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion last night and many Blues fans have been debating Lee Bowyer’s position after the game. 

Birmingham’s game plan looked as though it could work wonders for them for long periods and they kept Albion out for more than an hour but Karlan Grant thrashed a long-range effort into the bottom corner after 75 minutes, scoring what would become the game’s decisive goal.

The result sees Valerien Ismael’s team go top of the Championship while the Blues now sit 16th and have lost five of their last six.

The 2021/22 campaign started well for Bowyer and his side but they’ve now won just once since mid-August and scored just three goals since the start of September.

Birmingham’s troubles in front of goal continued last night as they registered just one effort on target all night, though that was against one of the meanest defences in the division.

Bar the introduction of Jeremie Bela for Maxim Colin after 47 minutes, Bowyer left his substitutions late against Albion and opted against introducing Troy Deeney.

The manager appears to have become something of a controversial figure among Bluenoses, with many supporters taking to Twitter to debate his position after the game…


