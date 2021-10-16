‘Beggining to question’, ‘Needs a lot of time’ – Many Birmingham fans debate key figure after West Brom defeat

Birmingham City were beaten 1-0 by West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion last night and many Blues fans have been debating Lee Bowyer’s position after the game.

Birmingham’s game plan looked as though it could work wonders for them for long periods and they kept Albion out for more than an hour but Karlan Grant thrashed a long-range effort into the bottom corner after 75 minutes, scoring what would become the game’s decisive goal.

The result sees Valerien Ismael’s team go top of the Championship while the Blues now sit 16th and have lost five of their last six.

The 2021/22 campaign started well for Bowyer and his side but they’ve now won just once since mid-August and scored just three goals since the start of September.

Birmingham’s troubles in front of goal continued last night as they registered just one effort on target all night, though that was against one of the meanest defences in the division.

Bar the introduction of Jeremie Bela for Maxim Colin after 47 minutes, Bowyer left his substitutions late against Albion and opted against introducing Troy Deeney.

The manager appears to have become something of a controversial figure among Bluenoses, with many supporters taking to Twitter to debate his position after the game…

I already hate myself for saying this but… I'm beginning to question Bowyer. #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) October 16, 2021

Nothing to do with the Blues is any good. The whole place needs a sweep out from top to bottom. Bowyer's had his honeymoon period and will see us relegated unless big changes are made. KRO — Swingstar (@Swingstar10) October 16, 2021

The worst blues team I’ve seen down the hawthorns. Anti football, time wasting from the off, feigning injury. Poor philosophy from Bowyer, you reap what you sew. — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) October 16, 2021

Remember when Bowyer commented how simple football was when he came in? Well why the hell has he over complicated it! 4-4-2…go back to what we know! Get wingers on & go at teams…Chong offers omission nothing if we bypass him or lump it up top! #BCFC — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) October 15, 2021

In Bowyer we trust because he needs a lot of time and patience to sort out years of woes and that losing mentality. #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) October 15, 2021

Am I the only one who thought we were much better tonight, solid (ish) defensively & chances again against a side who will be in the top 2 this season. Up the Bowyer, it will come. KRO #bcfc — Eddy Tracey (@Eddy_Tracey2) October 15, 2021

Bowyer might well be an average manager. Maybe he has got potential to be successful. But either way, calls to get rid are ridiculous. What do fans expect from a new manager with the same old faces? An overhaul of the squad is needed and has been for years. #bcfc — T (@MrHHill01) October 15, 2021

Bowyer got a few things wrong AGAIN tonight…will he last the season, i dont think so anymore #bcfc — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) October 15, 2021