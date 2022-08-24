“Beggars can’t be choosers” – Reading FC fan pundit issues verdict on Stoke City transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was exclusively revealed earlier this week by Football League World sources that Reading FC are one of the clubs in the race to sign Morgan Fox from Stoke City.

The Royals are searching for a left-back addition to Paul Ince’s side, given that the only option currently available is Nesta Guinness-Walker.

FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt believes that Fox would make for an adequate signing.

While he is more hopeful that Baba Rahman can make his return to the club, having spent last season on loan at the Madejski Stadium, he would also accept the arrival of the Stoke player.

The 28-year old has fallen out of favour in Michael O’Neill’s squad in the last year or so, making only 30 league appearances across the last two seasons.

But this Reading supporter believes that his experience could be a useful asset to have alongside the younger Guinness-Walker in the squad.

“I think Reading obviously need bodies,” Hunt told Football League World.

“He’s a decent Championship left-back. I guess like anything in the transfer window, names are going to be linked with a lot of clubs.

“I guess we’ll see.

“We’ve got a young wing-back in Guinness-Walker, who has done okay but we need experience.

“Fox would bring that, I’m just not sure personally if he’s somebody we need if we can get Baba Rahman in over him.

“But again, beggars can’t be choosers at the minute with the way financially Reading is in so I guess we’ll see but it would be an okay signing.”

Reading have had a great start to the season, earning nine points from a possible 15 to move up to 3rd place in the table.

Up next for Ince’s side is a trip to the Den to face Millwall on August 27.

The Verdict

Given Reading’s current financial situation, finding even just a body to arrive at left-back would strengthen the team’s options.

If the choice comes down to Rahman or Fox then it would be reasonable to opt for the Chelsea player due to his performances while with the Royals last season.

However, that choice may not come to fruition. In which case, Fox would be a solid signing for Ince’s side.

Guinness-Walker cannot be relied upon to play every game of this taxing season, and bringing in a natural left-back would be preferable to having to use a makeshift substitute such as Tom McIntrye.