Another Sheffield Wednesday managerial reign came to an end on Wednesday night, with the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard had only taken charge of the Owls in the summer, following their promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, unlikely his previous spell in the second-tier - when he won promotion with Watford during the 2020/21 campaign - things did not work out for the 43-year-old at Hillsborough.

Munoz failed to win any of his 12 games in all competitions as Wednesday's manager, meaning the club currently sit bottom of the Championship table, with just two points to their name.

As a result, a 1-0 defeat to West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night proved to be the final straw for Munoz, who was given his marching orders by the Owls the following evening.

But just what has happened to those who previously occupied the Hillsborough hot-seat before Munoz?

Here, we've taken a look at the last five managers to have taken charge of Sheffield Wednesday before Munoz, and just what they are up to now, in order to help find out.

5 Darren Moore

Moore's departure from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer came as something of a surprising one given he had just guided the club to promotion from League One.

Indeed, both Moore and Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri have both had a considerable amount to say about the former's departure from Hillsborough.

However, Moore has now got the chance to return to the Championship regardless, taking over at Huddersfield Town late last month. With two draws and one defeat in three games in charge of the Terriers - who currently sit 19th in the Championship - this may be another challenging assignment for the 49-year-old.

4 Tony Pulis

In all honesty, Tony Pulis' spell in charge of Sheffield Wednesday would prove to be a rather disastrous one.

Taking charge of the Owls in November 2020, the Welshman lasted just ten games as the club's manager, winning only one of those before he was sacked just a matter of weeks later, in a season that saw the club relegated from the Championship.

As it stands, that brief spell at Hillsborough was Pulis' last spell in management, and after some time out of the game now, it remains to be seen if the 65-year-old will return to a dugout again.

3 Garry Monk

Monk took charge of Sheffield Wednesday in September 2019, guiding the club to a 16th place finish in the 2019/20 season.

However, he would leave the club in November 2020 with the Owls 23rd in the Championship table, which led to the appointment of the aforementioned Pulis.

Again, Monk has not returned to management since he left Hillsborough, although he is continuing to work within football, linking up with coaching academies to help those coming into the game at a young age.

2 Steve Bruce

Bruce spent around five months with the Owls between February and July 2019, before he left the club to join Newcastle United in somewhat controversial circumstances.

He would go on to guide the club to 13th and 12th place finishes in the Premier League during his two full seasns with the club, before being sacked in November 2021 following the Magpies' takeover, with the club battling relegation.

Following that, Bruce returned to management with West Brom in February 2022, but lasted just eight months before being sacked with the Baggies 22nd in the Championship, in what is his last managerial role to date.

1 Jos Luhukay

Luhukay spent almost 12 months in charge of Sheffield Wednesday between January and December 2018, winning 16 of his 48 games in charge of the Owls.

After his departure from Hillsborough, Luhukay returned to management when he took charge of St Pauli in April 2019, who then finished 14th in the German second-tier during the 2019/20 campaign, after which he would leave the club.

His next managerial job saw him take charge of VVV-Venlo in his native Netherlands in March 2021, with the club relegated from the Eredivisie just two months later. Luhukay could then only guide his side to a tenth place finish in the second-tier in the 2021/22 campaign, leading to his departure at the end of that season, and he has not returned to the dugout since then.