Norwich City will be hoping to be a Premier League team once again come the end of this season.

The Canaries have found themselves in between the top flight and the Championship over the last few years.

They seem like a side that is always too strong for the Championship, but not good enough to stay in the Premier League.

That has continued despite the several changes of managers throughout the years. It is now the turn of David Wagner, who has achieved promotion to the Premier League once before and will be hoping he can do it again with Norwich.

As we wait to see how the season goes for Wagner, here we have looked at the five managers before the German to see what they are up to now…

Neil Adams

Adams was a former Norwich City player who played for the club between 1994 and 1999, making over 100 appearances.

After retiring from football, Adams went into coaching, and once he had completed his badges, he returned to Norwich to work with their under-18s.

Then, in April 2014, Adams found himself as the club’s caretaker manager after the departure of Chris Hughton.

The next month, Adams was appointed the club’s permanent manager, but it didn’t last long as he resigned in January 2015. Adams returned to the club a few months later, taking up their loan manager role, before, in 2021, being promoted to assisting sporting director, a role he still holds now.

Alex Neil

Alex Neil was the next manager through the door after Adams’ departure. The Scotsman arrived from Hamilton, where he had been taking up the role of player/manager.

Neil took charge of over 100 games for the Canaries and even guided them to promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Since leaving the club in March 2017, Neil has had a few managerial roles. He has gone on to manage Preston North End, Sunderland, and Stoke City, with the latter being where he is now.

The 42-year-old joined the Potters last year and is looking to get the side climbing further up the Championship table.

Alan Irvine

After Neil’s departure, Norwich placed Alan Irvine in temporary charge of the club.

Irvine took charge of 10 games between March and May 2017, winning five of those clashes. The 65-year-old has had a very short managerial spell in his career, as most of it has been spent as an assistant manager.

Norwich has been Irvine’s last managerial role so far in his career, with him having been assistant manager at West Ham United as well as a scout, which is his role now.

Daniel Farke

Farke will probably go down as one of Norwich’s most successful managers, as he guided the club to a few promotions to the Premier League.

The German was in charge of the club for over four years, managing 193 games of football for Norwich.

However, it came to an end in November 2021 after a poor start to their Premier League campaign. Since leaving Carrow Road, Farke has managed Krasnodar, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Leeds United, with the latter being where he is now.

Farke took over at Leeds in the summer, and he will be fighting against Norwich this season for promotion to the top flight.

Dean Smith

Smith was the manager Norwich tuned to to replace Farke, and he was the last manager in charge before current boss David Wagner was appointed.

Smith was at Carrow Road for just over a year, but he only managed 16 wins in 56 games, which resulted in the club returning to the Championship and making a poor start to the 2022/23 season.

Smith didn’t have many admirers from the Norwich crowd, and it seemed to have run its course long before he left the club.