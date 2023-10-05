Highlights Jon Dahl Tomasson is facing pressure as Blackburn Rovers manager after a less than ideal start, despite his previous achievements with the club.

Jon Dahl Tomasson isn't going through his best patch as Blackburn Rovers manager.

His first season with the club saw them finish narrowly outside the play-off positions, missing out because of their -2 goal difference.

They didn't tend to draw many games and that led to a very odd record of having 17 losses and nearly making the playoffs. Rovers only lost one game less than Rotherham who escaped relegation by six points.

Now things have gone a bit sour for the Danish manager and his team after a summer of losing key players like Ben Brereton Diaz. You'd expect that Dahl Tomasson has built up enough credit to not be under huge pressure from the board, despite the less than ideal start.

But what about the bosses that preceded the former international player? What led to them leaving, and where are they now?

Here's what Blackburn Rovers' last 5 managers, before Jon Dahl Tomasson, are up to now.

Tony Mowbray

Mowbray was at the helm of Blackburn Rovers for over five years, before Tomasson was appointed.

The 59-year-old took over in February 2017. The club was in a precarious position, and they ended up getting relegated from the Championship.

Things were quickly turned around by Mowbray and his team though. Blackburn finished second in League One in the 2017-18 season and went straight back up to the second tier of English football.

The English manager would steady the ship after their promotion, keeping them at a steady level in the Championship until his departure at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He joined Sunderland and took them to the Championship playoffs in the previous Championship campaign.

Owen Coyle

By the time of his sacking, the Irishman had one of the worst win percentages of any manager in Rovers' history at just under 30%.

He was only in the job for about three quarters of a year; from June 2016 to February 2017.

Coyle was the man that Mowbray took over from, handing over a very tough job of trying to keep the team up.

He and the club mutually agreed to part ways. He's currently managing Indian club Chennaiyin.

Paul Lambert

The former Scottish international has a decent managerial resumé. He's led the dressing rooms of Norwich City, Aston Villa, Stoke City, and, of course, Blackburn.

His time with the Canaries, especially, showed his potential, winning back-to-back promotions to get the side into the Premier League.

His time with Rovers wasn't quite as good. He was with the club for a little over six months, stepping down in May 2016.

The Scotman's last role in football was as Ipswich Town boss from 2018-2021.

Gary Bowyer

Bowyer was in charge of the second most games of the five managers on this list. He was initially appointed as a caretaker manager, before being in May 2013.

In those games as caretaker he won three of his nine games. Combine that with the 41 wins in 118 games after his appointment to the permanent role, he won just over a third of his games as Blackburn manager.

It was only a matter of months ago that he was named SPFL Scottish Championship Manager of the Year after winning the league with Dundee.

But later that same day he and his assistant manager left the club. He is still without a role in football.

Michael Appleton

From the man who had the second most games in charge, of the previous five managers before Dahl Tomasson, to the man with comfortably the least.

15 games is all Appleton could manager at Rovers. Current Huddersfield and former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was part of his backroom staff.

The 47-year-old is now the boss of League One side Charlton Athletic.