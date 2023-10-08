Highlights Plymouth has experienced success under Steve Schumacher's management, returning to the Championship after 10 years and achieving promotion in his first full season.

Ryan Lowe, the previous manager, left Plymouth in 2021 to take on a role at Preston North End after leading the team to 13th and 12th place finishes in the Championship.

Derek Adams, John Sheridan, Carl Fletcher, and Peter Reid, the managers before Schumacher, have all moved on to different clubs or are currently out of work. Adams is now at Morecambe, Sheridan has had several managerial positions, Fletcher briefly managed Leyton Orient, and Reid is retired from management.

Plymouth have enjoyed a positive start to life back in the Championship this season.

The Pilgrims earned promotion last year with an impressive tally of 100 points to clinch the League One title.

Steve Schumacher’s reign in charge of the club has been quite a success, with the team now back competing in the second tier.

He initially brought the side to a seventh place finish in the third division, having taken over midway through the 2021-22 term.

The 39-year-old’s first full season in charge led to an impressive promotion, bringing Plymouth to the Championship for the first time in more than a decade.

Where are the five previous Plymouth Argyle managers now?

Supporters will be hoping that Schumacher’s success continues for a long time to come.

Ryan Lowe

Lowe took charge of Plymouth in the summer of 2019, lasting 98 games in charge before departing the club.

Lowe won 42 of his games as manager of the Pilgrims, before departing in December 2021.

The 45-year-old resigned from his position as manager to take on the role at Preston North End, making the jump from League One to the Championship.

Lowe is still with the Lilywhites, having been with the club for nearly two years now, leading the club to 13th and 12th place finishes.

Derek Adams

Adams was manager at Plymouth from June 2015 to April 2019, overseeing over 200 games in charge of the club.

The Scot earned promotion with the Pilgrims with a runners-up finish in the fourth tier in 2017.

He almost led the club to a play-off place in their first year in League One with a seventh place position, but he departed the club a year later with the club on the verge of relegation back to League Two.

He went on to take over at Bradford City later that year, before eventually taking the reins at Morecambe, where he still works.

John Sheridan

Sheridan took over at Plymouth in January 2013, lasting around 18 months in charge of the club.

The Ireland international went on to manage the likes of Newport County, Oldham Athletic and Notts County following his Plymouth departure, among others.

He was most recently in charge of Oldham for a fourth time in 2022, but is currently out of work.

Carl Fletcher

Fletcher was manager of Plymouth from September 2011 to January 2013, overseeing 70 games in charge.

He led the Pilgrims to a 21st place finish in League Two before departing midway through the 12-13 season.

Fletcher didn’t work as a manager again until 2019, where he took over Leyton Orient for a brief run of just five games in charge.

The Welshman has been out of the limelight since.

Peter Reid

Reod was in charge for around 15 months, arriving in the summer of 2010 before departing in September 2011.

The veteran coach only worked as a manager twice more following his exit from Home Park, joining Mumbai City in 2014, before taking the reins at Bolton in 2016 as an assistant to interim manager Jimmy Phillips until the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Reid is effectively retired from football management.