It’s been a remarkable rise for Coventry City Football Club in recent years.

The Sky Blues were in League Two not so long ago, but a rise through that division and League One now sees Coventry as a Championship club.

Despite their struggles off the pitch, Coventry remained a competitive side, and when their issues were resolved, the Sky Blues became a play-off contender.

That has all been done under the management of Mark Robins, who will no doubt go down as one of the club’s best managers no matter how his spell at the club ends.

But Robins is just one of a long line of managers who have been in the Coventry dugout, so that got us thinking at Football League World about the five managers before Robins and what they are up to now…

Aidy Boothroyd

When Boothroyd left Coventry in March 2011, it was unclear where the manager would be going next.

He had a two-year spell at Northampton Town, and it was then in 2014 when he got his move into the England national team setup.

The 52-year-old worked with the national team’s under-19s, under-20s, and under-21s before leaving his role in April 2021.

He has since had roles in Sheffield United’s academy and a managerial role at Jamshedpur FC, with him leaving the latter in May 2023. Boothroyd is now out of work, and it remains up in the air if he will return to management.

Andy Thorn

Thron was at Coventry from 2008 to 2012, holding various roles with the club for four years. The 56-year-old was a chief scout for the Sky Blues for the first three years.

It was in 2011 when he took charge of the first team on a caretaker basis, and after a month in the role, he was given the job on a permanent basis.

Thorn held the role for just over a year and left the club in 2012, having taken charge of 62 games. He has only had one managerial position since, and that was at Kidderminster in 2014.

Thorn was out of work for a spell, but now finds himself back in football, working at West Brom as a talent scout, a position he has held since 2015.

Steven Pressley

Pressley took charge of the Sky Blues in March 2013 and stayed at the club for just under two years, during which time he managed 100 games for the club.

His time at the club ended disappointingly, and after leaving Coventry, Pressley had spells as Scotland’s under-17s manager, as well as manager at Fleetwood Town, Pafos FC, and Carlisle United.

The Cumbrian side was his last managerial role, with the Scotsman being a coordinator of talent management at Premier League side Brentford.

Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray was in charge at Coventry for just over a year, taking charge of 75 games, with him picking up 1.33 points per game.

The experienced EFL manager has gone on to do well since leaving the Sky Blues, as he grouped together a Blackburn Rovers side that moved away from the relegation places and competed for the play-offs.

He then left the Lancashire outfit and took over Sunderland in August 2022, where he is still in charge as of this day.

Mowbray guided the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs last season and has helped the club make a good start in the 2023/24 campaign. He is an ex-manager Coventry fans know too well, given they are in the same division.

Russell Slade

Russell Slade has been around the EFL for a very long time, and of the many clubs he managed, Coventry City were one of the last.

Slade was in charge of the Sky Blues for around four months, taking charge of 16 games. When he left Coventry and was replaced by Robins, Slade was straight back into management.

The 62-year-old was in charge at Grimsby Town for just under a year before he left the club. He then spent a year out of the game before returning and taking charge of Hereford.

That was his last managerial role, with his last role being sporting director at League One side Stevenage, a role he had for just a few months.