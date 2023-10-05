Highlights Key Takeaways:

Huddersfield Town has hired Darren Moore as their new manager, aiming to bring stability to the club after a turbulent season.

Neil Warnock, the previous manager, left the club in September but has expressed his desire to return to management and has already explored potential moves.

Mark Fotheringham and Danny Schofield, who had brief managerial stints at Huddersfield, are currently out of work after being dismissed from their roles.

A new era is underway at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club opting to part company with Warnock in order to make a more long-term appointment.

The 49-year-old led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One last season before departing in June after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, and he will be hoping to help the Terriers to survival once again this campaign.

It was a turbulent season for Town last year, with Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham both dismissed before Warnock led the club to safety following his appointment in February.

Moore will be keen to bring some much-needed stability to the club, but as he settles into life in West Yorkshire, we looked at what Huddersfield's five previous managers are up to now.

Neil Warnock

Warnock did an outstanding job to guide Huddersfield to survival last season, and the Terriers had enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change when the 74-year-old left the club in September.

Unlike on previous occasions when Warnock has claimed he has retired from management while out of work, he has made no secret that he is keen to return to the dug out.

"My health is good, I've never felt better! If anything I've got the buzz again. I'm sure when February comes round people will be asking me again," Warnock told the Daily Mail.

While Warnock joked that he will only be back in management towards the latter end of the season to save another side from relegation, it seems he would like to return earlier than that, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that he has "already put the feelers out for potential moves".

However, Warnock is still being paid by Huddersfield until the end of the season, and he is "planning to catch up on some speaking engagements that he cancelled when he was unwell" while he waits for his next opportunity.

Mark Fotheringham

Fotheringham was handed his first managerial role by Huddersfield last September.

The 39-year-old had previously had spells as assistant manager at Karlsruher, Cowdenbeath, Ingolstadt and Hertha Berlin, working with former Fulham boss Felix Magath at the latter.

It had been a poor start to the season for the Terriers and they sat 23rd in the table at the time of Fotheringham's arrival, but he struggled to improve their fortunes, and after winning just five, drawing six and losing 10 of his 21 games in charge, the Scotsman was sacked in February.

Fotheringham is yet to return to work after his departure from the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny Schofield

Schofield previously had spells as an academy coach and caretaker manager at Huddersfield before being appointed permanently in July 2022 following the resignation of Carlos Corberan.

It was an incredibly disappointing stint for Schofield and after winning just one, drawing one and losing seven of his nine games in charge, the 43-year-old was dismissed in September.

Schofield made a swift return to management with Doncaster Rovers just over a month later, but he was sacked at the end of the season after winning 10, drawing four and losing 19 of his 33 games in charge, with Rovers finishing 18th in League Two.

Like Fotheringham, Schofield is currently out of work.

Carlos Corberan

Corberan did an excellent job at the John Smith's Stadium following his appointment in July 2020, and his shock resignation last summer was a huge blow to the club.

The Spaniard, who had previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, led the club to an underwhelming 20th-placed finish in his first year in charge, but incredibly, his side finished third the following season, losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

That would prove to be Corberan's final game in charge of Huddersfield, with the 40-year-old revealing that the club's lack of ambition was one of the reasons for his exit.

Corberan returned to management with West Bromwich Albion last October, and after narrowly missing out on the top six last season, he will be hoping to lead the Baggies to promotion this time around.

Danny Cowley

After impressive spells with Concord Rangers, Braintree Town and Lincoln City, Cowley made the move to Huddersfield in September 2019.

The Terriers had endured a dismal start to life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League the previous season, and they were winless at the time of Cowley's arrival.

Cowley led Town to survival, winning 13, drawing 11 and losing 16 of his 40 games in charge, but he was sacked one game before the end of the 2019-20 season, with then chairman Phil Hodgkinson claiming that a "different vision" was needed to take the club forward.

The 44-year-old took charge of Portsmouth in March 2021, but he was sacked by Pompey in January after a poor run of form that saw his side fall out of promotion contention, and he is yet to return to work.