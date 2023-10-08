Highlights Southampton's recent managerial history has been marked by instability and struggles, with several managers failing to turn the club's fortunes around.

Ruben Selles, who took charge on an interim basis last season, is now managing League One side Reading, but faces challenges with protests against the club's owner and a relegation battle.

Nathan Jones, who was sacked after a short tenure, is currently out of work but has been linked to the vacant managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton will be hoping to make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

Russell Martin made the move from Swansea City to take over at St Mary's this summer, and despite a turbulent opening few weeks of the 37-year-old's tenure, his side should be among the promotion contenders in the Championship in the year ahead.

Martin will be keen to bring some much-needed stability to Southampton after three managers took charge of the club last season, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn around the Saints' fortunes as they were relegated from the top flight.

As Martin continues to settle into life on the south coast, we looked at what Southampton's five previous managers are up to now.

Ruben Selles

Selles took charge of Southampton on an interim basis in February following the sacking of Nathan Jones, but after a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in his first game, the Spaniard was appointed permanently on a contract until the end of the season.

However, the Saints could not build on that impressive result and Selles was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, winning just two of his 17 games in charge, drawing four and losing 11.

Selles departed St Mary's at the end of the campaign, and he was appointed manager of League One side Reading in June.

It has been a challenging spell for Selles at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far, working against a backdrop of protests against owner Dai Yongge, and the Royals currently sit in the relegation zone after a four-point deduction.

Nathan Jones

Like Selles, Jones also struggled to make an impact at St Mary's.

Jones made the move to Southampton from Luton Town last November, but after just over three months in the role, the Welshman was sacked in February after winning five and losing nine of his 14 games in charge.

The 50-year-old did guide the Saints to the Carabao Cup semi-finals where they were beaten by Newcastle United, but his side could not replicate their cup form in the league, with Jones recording just one Premier League victory.

Jones is currently out of work, but he has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Hasenhuttl spent almost four years in charge of Southampton following his appointment in December 2018.

The Austrian won 59, drew 41 and lost 73 of his 173 games in charge, with the Saints recording 16th, 11th and two 15th-placed finishes under his guidance.

There were some lows during Hasenhuttl's reign, such as the two 9-0 defeats against Leicester City and Manchester United, but the 59-year-old did a respectable job until his sacking last November.

Hasenhuttl is yet to return to management after his exit from St Mary's.

Mark Hughes

Hughes took charge of Southampton initially on a short-term contract in March 2018, before putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal that summer after keeping the club in the Premier League.

However, the Saints' struggles continued into the following season and Hughes was sacked in December 2018 with the club sitting in the relegation zone, departing after winning just five, drawing 10 and losing 12 of his 27 games in charge.

Hughes spent over three years out of work before returning to management with League Two side Bradford City in February 2022, and he led the Bantams to the play-offs last season where they were beaten by Carlisle United in the semi-finals.

However, after a poor start to the campaign, Hughes was dismissed by Bradford this week.

Mauricio Pellegrino

After spells in charge of the likes of Valencia, Estudiantes, Independiente and Alaves, Pellegrino arrived at St Mary's in June 2017.

However, Pellegrino was sacked in March 2018 after a run of one win in 17 games, with the club plummeting towards the Premier League relegation zone.

He has since had stints with Leganes and Velez Sarsfield, and he is currently in charge of Universidad de Chile, having been appointed in November.