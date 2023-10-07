Highlights The previous five head coaches at Millwall before Gary Rowett have had mixed managerial careers since leaving the club.

Millwall are used to giving plenty of their managers time, as proven with the reign of Gary Rowett.

Rowett is closing in on four years in charge of the Lions following his October 2019 appointment, and they have gotten so close to the play-offs under his management.

But what of the previous five head coaches at The Den before Rowett? Let's take a look and see where they are at right now.

Willie Donachie

In 2006, Nigel Spackman's brief tenure in The Den dugout was ended and was replaced by Donachie, his assistant.

Initially a caretaker manager for a few months, the Scot was hired as permanent boss of the club in November 2006, and it was his first senior managerial job after many years of being a right-hand man to Joe Royle.

Donachie steadied the ship in League One for the Lions as they finished in mid-table in 2006-07, but poor results at the start of the following season saw him sacked after a year in charge.

He has certainly had a unique managerial career since, taking charge of Antigua & Barbuda briefly in 2008 before managing Newcastle United's reserves a few years later, and then briefly also managing American outfit Temecula in 2018.

Most recently, Donachie spent four years as manager of the Montserrat national team until 2022 - currently he is the football advisor to his former club Temecula, who play in the fourth tier of the American footballing pyramid.

Kenny Jackett

Jackett had a long stint as manager of Millwall for over five years and he won promotion to the Championship in 2010 with the Lions.

In 2013 though, he jumped ship to Wolves, dropping down to League One in the process, and after his departure three years later from Molineux, his managerial career hasn't really been the same since.

His last managerial job was when sacked by Leyton Orient in February 2022, but he is now the director of football at League Two side Gillingham - a role he's had since January 2023.

Steve Lomas

Despite being a Premier League player during his career, Lomas' managerial career never really took off.

Appointed in 2013 following the departure of Jackett to Wolves, Lomas was brought in from St. Johnstone but he didn't even see out the year.

Sacked in December 2013, Lomas won just six times in 24 matches managed and he hasn't held a managerial role since in nearly 10 years and it's unclear what the 49-year-old is up to now.

Ian Holloway

A manager who has had plenty of success in his career, Holloway replaced Lomas in January 2014 and kept the club in the Championship in his first half-season, but he struggled as their manager in 2014-15 as the Lions were in a relegation battle.

Holloway was sacked late on in that campaign though, he has had managerial jobs since however with both Queens Park Rangers and Grimsby Town.

Resigning from the Mariners in December 2020, Holloway has not managed in nearly three years and it remains to be seen if he will get a new role anytime soon.

Neil Harris

An icon as a player for the club, Harris was handed the Millwall job in 2015 and then spent over four years in charge, winning promotion back to the Championship in 2017 and keeping them in the second tier.

Resigning in October 2019, Harris went to Cardiff City a month later and most recently he was at Gillingham of League Two for over a year and a half - he has in the last few days been harshly sacked by the Kent outfit despite being just one point from second position in the fourth tier.