Highlights Paul Heckingbottom, former Leeds United manager, is now in charge at Sheffield United and successfully guided them to the top-flight last season.

Marcelo Bielsa, a hero at Elland Road, transformed Leeds United's style of play and led them to promotion, before parting ways in February 202

He is now the coach of the Uruguayan national team.

Jesse Marsch, who replaced Bielsa, had a short tenure and was eventually sacked by Leeds United. He is currently without a job and taking a break before making his next move.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds United turned to Daniel Farke.

Indeed, the club hope that the German boss will be the man to stabilise the club following the drop, and take them back to the top tier.

Before Farke, though, the club have had some rather big names and personalities in the dugout, and we wondered what they were currently up to post-Leeds.

With that said, below, we've looked at what Daniel Farke's five predecessors are currently up to.

Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom just about makes this list, as the fifth of the five managers we are going to look at.

Of course, Heckingbottom took charge of Leeds United from February 2018 to June 2018.

Heckingbottom had a win percentage of 25% whilst in charge of the Whites, and the club went on to finish 13th that season.

These days, of course, many Leeds fans will know that Heckingbottom is currently in charge at Sheffield United.

Indeed, Heckingbottom guided the Blades from the Championship to the top-flight last season, and is currently trying to keep them afloat in the top tier.

Marcelo Bielsa

Little needs to be said about the man who would replace Paul Heckingbottom, Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentinian coach going on to become a real hero at Elland Road.

Bielsa completely transformed the club's style of play, and instantly turned Leeds into promotion contenders, something they achieved in his second season at the club.

As well as that Bielsa also kept Leeds up for their first season in the top flight before eventually parting ways in February 2022 after almost four years at the club.

After a short break out from coaching, Bielsa is of course now back in a job, taking charge of the Uruguayan national team earlier this year.

Jesse Marsch

In the search for Marcelo Bielsa's replacement at Elland Road, Leeds United turned to American coach Jesse Marsch.

Although initially able to keep Leeds up, Marsch would eventually go on to be sacked after just 37 matches in charge.

Indeed, the American's win percentage at Elland Road was 29.71%.

At the time of writing, Marsch is yet to find himself another job post-Leeds, and is likely taking a much needed break before making his next move.

This has included being quiet on social media, too, posting just one Instagram post since March.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up.

Javi Gracia

With Marsch out, former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia took charge at Leeds, but he too would only go on to have a short tenure at the club.

Despite initial signs he could turn things around, Leeds began to struggle once again and with four games to go, the club made the decision to sack Gracia.

Make of that what you will, but like Marsch, with the departure from Leeds still relatively fresh, Gracia is yet to find himself another job at present.

Like Marsch, he is probably very much enjoying a rest after his time at Elland Road.

Sam Allardyce

Last but not least, the final manager the club had before Daniel Farke's appointment this summer, and the man they turned to in their hour of need.

Given how things played out, it seems a bonkers decision that Leeds United hired Sam Allardyce with just four matches to go in the Premier League campaign to try and keep them up.

As it went, Allardyce would win none of his matches in charge, and depart when the club were relegated.

Allardyce is also jobless at present, but no doubt waiting for his next opportunity to pull off a great escape somewhere in the Premier League if one arises.