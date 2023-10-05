Highlights Birmingham City have made significant improvements to their playing squad this summer, which gives them a solid foundation to build upon last season's success.

John Eustace, the current manager, has a young and high-quality team that has the potential to compete for a spot in the top half of the league.

The club's new ownership and Eustace's strong performance during his first season in charge have created a more optimistic outlook for the future.

Birmingham City have John Eustace in charge at present, but have had many managers take the managerial hotseat in recent years.

They can be more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago after managing to bring in some quality players this summer and improve both the floor and ceiling of their playing squad.

There's definitely a foundation in place for them to have a good chance of building on last season with Eustace at the helm, and they have splashed some cash to get deals over the line after generating a lot of revenue from transfers such as Tahith Chong in recent months.

The squad is much younger as well as having more quality, which has given Eustace a team capable of challenging for the top half at the minimum. The 43-year-old finished 17th with the side last term, which was the club's best league finish in seven years, when they finished 10th in 2016.

With him in charge, and new ownership in place, things are looking far more optimistic for the club, and he did very well during his first season in charge in the circumstances of what had gone on off the field.

Sticking to the theme of managers, we take a look at the five that came before Eustace, and look at what they are currently doing since departing Blues.

Note: the following list does not include interim or caretaker managers.

Steve Cotterill

The fifth most recent manager is Cotterill. The 59-year-old managed Birmingham from October 2017 to March 2018, with his managerial reign spanning 27 games in total. Cotterill won just seven times, losing 15 games in charge.

The experienced manager has had greater success elsewhere in his career, and after leaving Birmingham, he was in charge of Shrewsbury Town. That spanned from 27 November 2020 until 6 June 2023. During that time, in 2021, Cotterill was twice admitted to Bristol Royal Infirmary with severe COVID-19 symptoms compounded by emphysema and a punctured lung.

Garry Monk

Monk was appointed manager of Birmingham on 4 March 2018. He signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, and became Birmingham's fifth permanent manager in 15 months. He won 19 of his 59 games in charge, but in June 2019, it was reported that the relationship between himself and chief executive Xuandong Ren had broken down, with Ren dissatisfied with Monk's playing style and plans for the new season and Monk unhappy with the sales of key players.

He then took the reins at Sheffield Wednesday in September 2019 for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. On 9 November 2020, he was sacked from Sheffield Wednesday, with the club second-last in the league. Interestingly, despite being a fairly active manager following his retirement, with five different jobs between 2014 and 2020, Monk is yet to make a return to management since his Sheffield Wednesday dismissal. Monk now seems content with coaching sessions up and down the country for the moment, with a return to management not yet forthcoming.

Pep Clotet

Before his spell at Birmingham City, Clotet was mostly a youth coach or an assistant head coach, despite spending time as the lead man at Oxford United. Guiding the club to a 17th-place finish that term, that wasn't enough for Monk to keep his job, and Clotet was placed in caretaker charge of the second-tier side in June 2019, enduring some mixed results but still being appointed boss in December of that year.

He did enjoy a successful period of time between January and February 2020, though, going on a 10-game unbeaten run before results declined again, failing to win another league game before departing in July. The 45-year-old has managed in Italy since then, as he was appointed as manager of Serie B side Brescia back in February 2021. He didn't last long under Massimo Cellino and moved on SPAL before having two more stints as Brescia boss after that. His most recent job in management came with Torpedo Moscow in Russia.

Aitor Karanka

One of the most recent entries takes us to Karanka, who was in charge from July 2020 until March 2021. The Spaniard lost half of his 38 games in the hotseat and would also win only eight times after taking over permanently from Clotet. The Spaniard had been replaced in temporary charge by Steve Spooner and Craig Gardner.

The former Real Madrid assistant has managed in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough as well. However, since departing the Midlands, he has managed Granada in his native country, as well as Maccabi Tel Aviv. He left by mutual accord on 25 June, having finished third in the league and reached the semi-finals of the State Cup, and remains without a job in management at present.

Lee Bowyer

Bowyer was appointed Birmingham boss in 2021 but in his only full campaign in-charge of the Blues, he led them to a disappointing 20th place finish, where it was only Reading and Derby’s points deductions that kept them well clear of relegation trouble that season. He joined the club he played 94 times for as a player, arriving from Charlton Athletic.

Since then, Bowyer had been out of work, but recently took charge of the Montserrat national football team in September 2023, winning his opening game 3-2 against Barbados. The move saw him reunite with a player he is extremely familiar with, having coached Lyle Taylor at Charlton Athletic, as well as bringing him on loan to Blues. Taylor is his captain and has 12 goals in 15 games for the national team.