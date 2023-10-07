Highlights West Bromwich Albion's managers have had mixed success, with some experiencing the highs of promotion and the lows of relegation.

West Bromwich Albion’s recent managers have enjoyed mixed success in the dugout, with the emotions of promotion and relegation running high.

The Baggies, under the guidance of Carlos Corberán, are currently experiencing a turbulent period in the club’s history off the pitch while the Spaniard aims to mount a hopeful play-off push.

The former Huddersfield Town boss came to the rescue last term as West Brom catapulted away from their relegation zone into top-six contention up until the final day, finishing just three points off the places in ninth position.

Now into the present day, a summer of limited incomings due to financial constraints and ownership hands has forced Corberán’s hand heading into his first full season in the West Midlands, but it has not let the off-the-field antics have too much effect on their results.

Albion find themselves in the top-half of the division, while wins over Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and a 4-0 thumping of high-flying Preston meant the Black Country outfit have gone under the radar in the opening stages of the campaign while making another early case for play-offs.

While many supporters are behind the man at the helm, some of his predecessors have not been blessed with such luck, as we take a look at the five previous managers at the Hawthorns.

Darren Moore

A hero during his playing days, Moore launched a heroic push for survival in 2018 when he took points in the dugout following Alan Pardew's departure.

Despite wins over Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, the former defender was unable to help his side avoid the drop but was appointed full-time for his efforts.

The former Barnsley and Derby County man mounted a play-off charge upon their Championship return before he departed in March the following season with Jimmy Shan taking temporary control until the end of the season.

Moore has since enjoyed three more stints early on in his managerial career with Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and now Huddersfield Town.

Slaven Bilić

The Croatian manager enjoyed a blistering start to life at the Hawthorns when he arrived ahead of the 2019/20 season with the Baggies flying high, alongside Leeds United, in the automatic promotion places.

The Baggies began to falter in the second half of the season but managed to hold off the relentless Brentford, pipping them to second spot on the final day with Albion back to the big time.

The former West Ham United boss departed the following December with his side struggling at the bottom end of the table and has since enjoyed three new coaching roles, with Beijing Guoan, Watford and currently Al-Fateh.

Sam Allardyce

The experienced survival specialist was unable to work his magic back in his home of the Black Country, picking up just four wins from 26 outings.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss, however, managed to record significant victories against rivals Wolves and eventual Champions League winners Chelsea but was not enough to avoid the drop, finishing in 19th position.

Allardyce departed at the end of the season and endured another difficult stint with Leeds United at the back end of last term as the Whites were also condemned to the drop.

Valérien Ismaël

Ismaël made an instant impression at the Hawthorns in 2021, going on a 10-game unbeaten run to kickstart the campaign, winning six of those matches.

The high-pressing, relentless style began to peter out, however, with form and praise from supporters quickly deteriorating.

The Baggies stumbled their way through the first-half of the season before the former Bayern Munich defender faced the sack in February 2022 before finishing the campaign with Beşiktaş.

The Frenchman has since returned to England, taking charge of Watford ahead of this season, where he has just received an extended contract.

Steve Bruce

The man who was subsequently replaced by Corberán, Steve Bruce, was unable to call upon his wealth of managerial experience to spearhead Albion’s play-off charge last term.

The former Manchester United defender won just eight of his 32 matches as manager, after being appointed in February 2022, as Albion finished 10th in the Championship at the end of that season - their worst finish since 2000.

A disastrous start to the following campaign saw the former Birmingham City and Newcastle United boss axed just two months into the season with U21s head coach Rich Beale taking point as caretaker.

Bruce is currently unemployed with another stint in management still up in the air.