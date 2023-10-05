Middlesbrough endured a tough opening few weeks of the 2023-24 Championship season, with their new-look squad still clearly gelling together after a summer of turbulence.

The departure of talisman Chuba Akpom, as well as losing many star loan players will have hurt head coach Michael Carrick, who is still in the infancy of his managerial career.

Carrick did a great job in getting Boro to the play-offs last season, only for it to somewhat fall apart at the semi-final stage against Coventry City, and he has found life a little tougher at the beginning of the new campaign.

Three wins in succession though suggests that slowly but surely, Boro are getting back on the right track and there's every chance that another poor start to a season could end with them finishing in the top six of the Championship.

But where are Boro's previous five managers before the Carrick era and what are they doing now? Let's take a look into how they are getting on.

Garry Monk

Middlesbrough were relegated in 2017 from the Premier League and they would remain in the Championship ever since, but they had plans to return to the top flight immediately and they appointed Monk for that reason.

Monk had recently resigned from Leeds United and still had a growing reputation within the game, but his time on Teesside didn't last long.

Winning 12 of his 26 matches in charge wasn't deemed as good enough by the Boro board, and with the club sitting in ninth position in the Championship table, with concerns over the playing style from owner Steve Gibson being the main reason for his departure.

Monk has managed Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday since, but he has not been in work since November 2020 - there is reports however that he could be in line to take over at Sampdoria soon, who are owned by ex-Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

Tony Pulis

If Gibson had concerns about style of football, then Pulis was a strange appointment in truth.

Known for his direct style of play, the veteran boss was Monk's replacement but he did in-fact get Boro into the play-offs in his first half-season in charge, only to lose out in the semi-finals to Aston Villa.

Having missed out on the top six in 2018-19 though, Pulis was sacked at the end of the campaign, and aside from a brief stint with Sheffield Wednesday, the Welshman has been out of work since.

Jonathan Woodgate

A former fan favourite as a defender, Woodgate was installed as Pulis' replacement in 2019 for his first ever head coach role, having previously been on his coaching staff.

Woodgate's promotion was not a success though, and he didn't last out his one and only season in charge at the Riverside Stadium.

With a win percentage of just 21.95%, Woodgate won just nine matches from his 41 in charge, which wasn't good enough in the slightest.

Boro ended up finishing in the lower reaches of the Championship in 2019-20, but despite his form as manager Woodgate was still appointed to be AFC Bournemouth's new boss in 2021.

Their failure to win promotion though saw Woodgate depart that summer - he is now back on Teesside though as an assistant coach to Carrick.

Neil Warnock

Woodgate's replacement was none other than Warnock, who was the experienced head that Boro needed after a disappointing previous 12 months.

Boro only finished 10th under Warnock in the 2020-21 season however, with there being expectations that he would guide them back into the top six, and after just a few months of the following campaign, Gibsond dediced to let Warnock go as a new manager had been lined up.

Warnock had retired following his stint with Boro, but he surprisingly came back to football in February with Huddersfield Town, keeping them in the Championship but he was replaced last month by Darren Moore - he's eager to find new work though and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Chris Wilder

Wilder was the man chosen to replace Neil Warnock in November 2021, and his reputation was pretty intact despite a departure from Sheffield United earlier in the year.

He had masterminded the Blades' rise a few years earlier from League One all the way back to the Premier League, but he was not able to get Boro in the Championship play-offs by the end of the 2021-22 season.

Wilder was backed however in the transfer window with cash raised from the sales of Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence, but performances went awry in the opening stages of last season, and he was sacked after just 11 league matches of 2022-23.

Since then, Wilder was appointed at Watford for the final few months of that particular season, but his failure to put the Hornets into the top six meant that he wasn't handed a longer deal - he is currently a free agent.