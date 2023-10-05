Cardiff City have cycled through a lot of managers in recent years as the Bluebirds look to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

It has been a difficult last couple of seasons since Cardiff suffered the drop back into the second division.

Cardiff endured the humiliation of losing four south Wales derbies to rivals Swansea City, while earning league finishes near the bottom of the table.

The club just barely survived relegation in 2022-23, finishing five points clear of 22nd place Reading.

The Royals were docked six points by the EFL, which proved the difference between Cardiff remaining in the Championship and Reading dropping into League One.

Where are the five previous Cardiff City managers now?

Erol Bulut has since been placed in charge of the team in an attempt to turn things around, with the Turk enjoying a positive start to life in Wales.

Here we look at the men who came before the 48-year-old, to see where they have ended up since leaving Cardiff…

Sabri Lamouchi

Lamouchi spent just a few months in charge of Cardiff, but he steered the team towards safety from relegation to League One.

The 51-year-old parted ways with the Championship side following the end of last season.

He has remained out of work since, keeping away from the spotlight as he searches for a new role in management.

Mark Hudson

Hudson’s time in charge of Cardiff was similarly brief, only spending a few months at the helm of the first team squad.

The coach was initially appointed on an interim-basis before taking over permanently, but he lasted only from November to February before being replaced.

Hudson has since made his return to coaching, taking on a role as part of Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom staff at Sheffield United.

Steve Morison

Morison spent 11 months in charge at Cardiff before being dismissed in October 2022.

The former forward kept a low profile following his departure from the Bluebirds.

But he made his return to management during the summer, taking a major step down the English football pyramid to take over non-league side Hornchurch.

Mick McCarthy

McCarthy took the reins at Cardiff in January 2021, and lasted until only October 2021 despite making a positive start to life with the Bluebirds.

The experienced manager spent around 18 months out of work, before making his return to coaching with Blackpool late last season.

He only lasted 14 games before being replaced by the Seasiders.

The former Ireland manager is currently without a club.

Neil Harris

Harris was in charge from November 2019 to January 2021, the only manager on this list to oversee a full year with Cardiff.

The 46-year-old won 24 of his 62 games as manager of Cardiff before being dismissed.

Harris went on to take the role as Gillingham manager, where he oversaw the team’s relegation to League Two.

The former forward led the club to 17th in the table in their first year in the fourth tier, but has remained at the helm despite the poor results during his tenure.

Gillingham are now aiming to fight for promotion back to League One this season.