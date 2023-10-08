Highlights Neil Critchley faced a swift exit from QPR after a disappointing few months, now eager to redeem his reputation at Blackpool.

Michael Beale's departure to Rangers was seen as a catalyst for QPR's subsequent implosion, unable to replicate his initial success.

Mark Warburton left QPR to pursue a more senior role, leaving fans wishing him well as he made them a stable Championship outfit.

Gareth Ainsworth is currently the man tasked with guiding QPR to Championship survival once again this term, a task that’ll prove anything but straight-forward.

He’s been at the helm since February now, and even though he helped them scrape over the line to live another year in the second-tier at the end of last season, it would be a sincere understatement to say that it’s been a turbulent tenure overall.

However, we won’t be looking at Ainsworth too much here.

Instead, we’re going to be taking a look at just what happened to the five managers that preceded the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss - let’s get straight into it…

Neil Critchley

It’s back to basics for unpopular Hoops boss Critchley, who was axed after just a matter of months as the West London side jettisoned down the league table.

Of course, he’s now back at Blackpool, where he made his name prior to taking the job as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa assistant and then with QPR.

He’ll be desperate to redeem his reputation and guide the Tangerines back to the Championship at the first time of asking this season.

Michael Beale

Beale’s present whereabouts are anything but a mystery following his recent sacking from Glasgow Rangers, which will be a bliss sight for the Loftus Road faithful.

His popular standing in West London was never going to remain intact when he swapped QPR for Ibrox back in October.

They were flying at the time and had even sat at the very top of the table at one stage, and many hold his decision to leave as a catalyst for their subsequent implosion.

It’s not hard to see why.

But he was unable of replicating that progressive success at Rangers and at the time of his sacking, the Glasgow giants were already third in the league and a whopping seven points behind fierce rivals Celtic.

It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to return to the Football League…

Mark Warburton

Warburton is also currently out of work, having left his post as part of David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham United over the summer.

He cited the desire to occupy a more senior role as his reasoning for leaving, so just whether that’ll entail a return to EFL manager remains to be seen.

But QPR supporters will wish him well in his next endeavour, whatever that is, as he made them a stable and steady Championship outfit that often deployed an exciting brand of football with the likes of Ilias Chair and Ebererchi Eze.

Steve McLaren

Another ex-QPR manager to make the transition to Premier League coaching after departing the club, McLaren is currently a member of Erik ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford.

It marked a return to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time in over 20 years for McLaren, who previously operated there as assistant manager upon the turn of the millennium.

Ian Holloway

It’d be fair to say that none of Ainsworth’s predecessors have really prospered following their exits, and that’s certainly the case for Holloway.

His second spell with the club just didn’t go to plan and he’s now currently working in the media after an unsuccessful spell with Grimsby Town.

Don’t expect him to return to management anytime soon…,