“Been working for the last five years” – Millwall fan pundit assesses way back for 20-y/o

Charlie Cresswell has found game time at Millwall limited in recent weeks, with the Leeds United loanee instead forced to largely watch on from the sidelines.

A good young defender, this move to Millwall was obviously intended to help him develop as a player and, of course, there is still time this season for him to force his way back into the side and show what he can do.

Millwall have an established defensive make-up, though, and it was always going to be tough for Cresswell to come in and become undroppable, given the experience around him in his position on the pitch.

For FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford, then, it’s a case of if it isn’t broken don’t fix it in terms of the Lions’ defence, suggesting that Cresswell may have to be content with being a squad player more than anything else right now:

“He hasn’t featured too much in recent weeks. He came on as a sub against West Brom and did really well – maybe a back four suits him more than a back five – but if our whole back line is fit then we should leave it how it is. It’s been working for the last five years.”

The Verdict

Cresswell, of course, will have other ideas and good luck to him.

He’s a young player whose career is not going to be decided on a loan spell at Millwall, so he should not panic too much if game time is going to be limited at The Den.

Tom is right, he’s up against some very established, top pros and that experience in itself should put Cresswell in good stead for the years ahead.

In the meantime, though, he’ll still be pushing to be involved more in the first time this season.