‘Been waiting for this’ – Many Barnsley fans react as player news is confirmed

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching has been suspended for the club’s next three Championship encounters.

The Football Association has decided that the centre-back committed an act of violent conduct during last Saturday’s draw against Birmingham City.

Subsequently, Kitching will miss trips to Bournemouth (11.09), Stoke City (15.09), and Blackburn Rovers (18.09).

The 21-year-old will be back available for a visit to Bloomfield Road on Saturday 25 September.

Kitching has been a regular feature in Barnsley’s opening few Championship contests this season, playing every single second-tier minute of The Tykes’ campaign thus far.

The young defender started his career with Leeds United, progressing through the club’s academy before signing a professional contract in 2017.

Kitching joined Harrogate Town in January 2018 for a month-long loan, and after impressing with The Sulphurties, which included three goals, he extended his stint until the end of the season.

Being unable to pave his way into the first-team set up at Leeds, Forest Green Rovers signed the 6 ft 3 centre-back in July 2019.

After 53 games for the League Two club, Kitching secured a Championship move to Barnsley in January of this year and proceeded to play eight minutes of Barnsley’s season last time out.

Here, we take a look at how some Barnsley fans have reacted to the news of Liam Kitching’s suspension…

