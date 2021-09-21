‘Been waiting 9 months to see this’ – Many Stoke fans excited by fresh Tyrese Campbell update

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell scored in the U23s 3-2 win against Newcastle United U23s yesterday in the Premier League 2 yesterday, which has excited plenty of Potters fans.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Stoke’s most exciting attacking players in the past two seasons but spent the majority of 2020/21 on the sidelines after suffering a nasty knee injury back in December 2020.

Campbell had grabbed six goals and seven assists in 16 Championship games last term before seeing his season ended by the injury but finally looks to be closing in on a return.

The forward featured against Middlesbrough U23s last week and was named in the starting XI for last night’s Premier League 2 clash against Newcastle U23s.

Campbell’s free-kick created the opportunity for D’Margio Wright-Phillips to net the opener and then he added Stoke’s decisive third goal inside the final 10 minutes, reacting quickest to hammer a close-range effort in.

The Potters have made an impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign and sit fifth as things stand, with the 21-year-old’s return likely to be huge boost to their promotion hopes.

That fact is not lost on the Bet 365 Stadium faithful, with many Stoke fans taking to Twitter yesterday to voice their excitement…

