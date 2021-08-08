‘Been very poor’ – These Sheffield United fans were left frustrated by one player in Birmingham opener

It was disappointing start to the Championship season for Sheffield United on Saturday evening, as they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Blades would have been looking for a strong start to the campaign under newly appointed manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as they target a swift return to the top-flight of English football.

However, that is not something they were able to do, with Birmingham claiming all three points from Yorkshire.

Maxime Colin’s 19th minute header from a pinpoint Jeremie Bela cross was enough to secure the win for Lee Bowyer’s side, and remind Jokanovic of the task he faces back in the second-tier.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Sheffield United fans were rather disappointed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some scrutiny, was Ben Osborn.

The left-back endured a difficult night against the Blues, and it was he who was beaten in the air by Colin as he headed home what proved to be the winner for Birmingham.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades fans had to say about the 26-year-old’s performance.

Seen some awful players in my time but Osborn is the worst. #sufc — Roan Manion (@RoanManion) August 7, 2021

Also Ben Osborn is the worst of the three left-backs we have #twitterblades #sufc — Jordan Paterson (@ImpoliteDoodle) August 7, 2021

Hopefully some United fans will wake up and see Osborn for what he is. Bang average. #sufc #twitterblades — Will Hale (@Whale2901) August 7, 2021

Osborn been very poor #sufc — Joe (@Joe29498132) August 7, 2021

Goal disallowed but that’s twice Osborn has been beaten at the far post #sufc #twitterblades — StephenKnight (@daisyproperties) August 7, 2021

What’s going on with RND have I missed something? Can’t believe Osborn is playing ahead of him or even anyone playing ahead of him after how he performed last season🤯 #sufc #twitterblades — Joe★ (@JoeBlade9) August 7, 2021

Baldock, Osborn, Robinson, Norwood, not good enough by a country Mile. The rot is set In still. Was always set for failure when u don’t get fresh blood into a group that’s been pasted for 18 months. #sufc — ⚔️🔴⚪️ (@Firthy_6) August 7, 2021