Birmingham City

‘Been very poor’ – These Sheffield United fans were left frustrated by one player in Birmingham opener

Published

5 mins ago

on

It was disappointing start to the Championship season for Sheffield United on Saturday evening, as they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Blades would have been looking for a strong start to the campaign under newly appointed manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as they target a swift return to the top-flight of English football.

However, that is not something they were able to do, with Birmingham claiming all three points from Yorkshire.

Maxime Colin’s 19th minute header from a pinpoint Jeremie Bela cross was enough to secure the win for Lee Bowyer’s side, and remind Jokanovic of the task he faces back in the second-tier.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Sheffield United fans were rather disappointed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some scrutiny, was Ben Osborn.

The left-back endured a difficult night against the Blues, and it was he who was beaten in the air by Colin as he headed home what proved to be the winner for Birmingham.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades fans had to say about the 26-year-old’s performance.


