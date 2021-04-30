‘Been very disappointing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as fresh setback leaves player’s future looking uncertain

Luke Freeman may well have played his final match for Nottingham Forest with Chris Hughton ruling him out for the final two games of the campaign.

Freeman was seen as an exciting signing for Forest when he arrived on loan from Sheffield United in the summer. He failed to make a real impact at Bramall Lane, but had been a standout performer in the Championship previously with Queens Park Rangers.

But it has been a hugely frustrating campaign for Freeman, who has scored only one goal in 23 Championship appearances, making only 16 league starts.

Freeman has endured a difficult campaign with injury, missing nearly two months of the season with a hernia problem which he had the wrong surgery on in the summer.

After hobbling off injured against Stoke City last weekend, Chris Hughton has now confirmed that Freeman will miss the final two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Forest do have the option to turn Freeman’s loan move into a permanent one, but that appears particularly unlikely given the lack of impact he has made.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans' reactions to another injury blow for the 29-year-old…

