‘Been unreal since Cooper took over’, ‘Undroppable’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans hail star after Reading FC clash

Philip Zinckernagel’s solo effort wasn’t enough to secure all three points for Nottingham Forest against Reading yesterday afternoon, but took a deserved draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in an end-to-end game.

Taking the lead in the fourth minute through the Watford loanee, Steve Cooper’s men will be disappointed that they were unable to take a victory back to the East Midlands despite failing to win any of their previous six away games against the Royals before yesterday’s tie, with their last win in Berkshire coming in February 2015.

A victory against Veljko Paunovic’s men would have allowed the Reds to climb into the top half of the second-tier table for the first time this season after a torrid start to the season, with Lewis Grabban spurning a golden chance to put the away side 2-0 up before Scott Dann’s 64th-minute equaliser.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Emirates Yes No

However, there were positives to take from the game.

This was another game for Forest under Cooper without a loss, with the Welshman losing just one of his opening ten league games in charge of the club and they now have the momentum of a four-match unbeaten run to take into their midweek home tie against Luton Town.

One man that won’t feature against the Hatters is Max Lowe after being withdrawn with a groin injury yesterday afternoon, with Gaetan Bong and central midfielder Jack Colback the two candidates in line to start in his place.

The latter was the subject of widespread praise from Forest fans after his performance in the middle of the park – and with that – we take a look at what they have been saying about the 32-year-old on Twitter.

Jack Colback man of the match. #nffc — Cal 🌳 (@calfish8) November 20, 2021

Colback was immense today he’s undroppable #NFFC — Hassan (@Forestaremagiic) November 20, 2021

Jack colback has been unreal since cooper took over. The man is a beast. #nffc — scotty9094 (@scotty9094) November 20, 2021

Colback and Mckenna were immense today, as per usual 👏 not a great 2nd half but showed fight, and the suring up of midfield and the extra defender were spot on from Cooper. Decent point if we do well on Tuesday #NFFC — Daniel (@dan_nbry) November 20, 2021

Colback was the clear MOTM today, nothing could get past him #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) November 20, 2021

Reading more of the ball looking more comfortable but #nffc probably with the much better chances, not being clinical. A few not with it today. But colback especially, was fantastic. — Paddy Reston (@PaddyReston) November 20, 2021

Hard fought point. Had plenty of chances to have won that but they had sone too. Another Colback masterclass. Same old. Loss of Lowe and Yates booking hindered us a lot. Decent point in circumstances. We go again. #nffc #coyr — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) November 20, 2021