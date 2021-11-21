Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Been unreal since Cooper took over’, ‘Undroppable’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans hail star after Reading FC clash

3 mins ago

Philip Zinckernagel’s solo effort wasn’t enough to secure all three points for Nottingham Forest against Reading yesterday afternoon, but took a deserved draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in an end-to-end game.

Taking the lead in the fourth minute through the Watford loanee, Steve Cooper’s men will be disappointed that they were unable to take a victory back to the East Midlands despite failing to win any of their previous six away games against the Royals before yesterday’s tie, with their last win in Berkshire coming in February 2015.

A victory against Veljko Paunovic’s men would have allowed the Reds to climb into the top half of the second-tier table for the first time this season after a torrid start to the season, with Lewis Grabban spurning a golden chance to put the away side 2-0 up before Scott Dann’s 64th-minute equaliser.

However, there were positives to take from the game.

This was another game for Forest under Cooper without a loss, with the Welshman losing just one of his opening ten league games in charge of the club and they now have the momentum of a four-match unbeaten run to take into their midweek home tie against Luton Town.

One man that won’t feature against the Hatters is Max Lowe after being withdrawn with a groin injury yesterday afternoon, with Gaetan Bong and central midfielder Jack Colback the two candidates in line to start in his place.

The latter was the subject of widespread praise from Forest fans after his performance in the middle of the park – and with that – we take a look at what they have been saying about the 32-year-old on Twitter.


