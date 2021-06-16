‘Been there and done it’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes Ipswich Town transfer claim involving QPR attacker

Former Ipswich Town midfielder David Norris has claimed that Albert Adomah would be a great signing for the club as he has been there and done it, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The veteran winger has found himself out of favour of late at his current club Queens Park Rangers and could well be set to consider his options this summer.

As per an exclusive report by Football League World, the Tractor Boys are said to be one of a plethora of clubs that are interested in signing the 33-year-old this window, with Bristol City, Derby County, Luton Town and Birmingham City also in the race.

Adomah is vastly experienced at Football League level and would surely jump at the chance to join a side where he will be a guaranteed starter after only making the starting eleven on just seven occasions for the R’s last season.

Now, Norris has claimed that the veteran would be an ideal signing for Ipswich, as the ex-midfielder elaborated on that point recently when he spoke to FLW:

“He’s exciting, he’s never afraid to have the ball, he’ll create for you and he’ll probably chip in with a few goals as well. He’s just a real handful.

“I know he’s 33 and that risk factor goes up, but yeah, he would suit the sort of play that Paul Cook likes to see from his team.

“And also, for him to come into a team like Ipswich, with their fans coming back and the expectations being high, it wouldn’t be a problem for him, as he’s been there and done it with other clubs over the years.”

Adomah is now into the final year of his current contract with the R’s and is likely to cost a fee this summer if he does indeed choose to leave the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.