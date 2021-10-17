‘Been the case for two years now’ – These Blackburn fans discuss individual after Coventry draw

Blackburn Rovers endured a hugely frustrating day on Saturday, as they drew 2-2 with Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Things initially started well for Rovers, with goals from Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher putting the hosts 2-0 up at half time.

But with the hosts dropping deeper and deeper after the interval, Coventry were able to find a route back into the game.

After Tyler Walker pulled one back by turning in Todd Kane’s cross, a long range effort from Liam Kelly came back off the post, before hitting Blackburn ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski in the back and rolling over the line.

That was enough to force both sides to settle for a point from the game, meaning Rovers have already given away a 2-0 half time lead to draw 2-2 twice in the league this season.

Can you get 23/23 on this quiz about some of Blackburn's best ever academy graduates?

1 of 23 True or False: Jason Wilcox was part of the Blackburn team that won the Premier League in 1995? True False

As a result, many Blackburn fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Tony Mowbray coming in for a considerable amount of scrutiny for how he approached the second half in particular.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the way things played out.

Would love Robins to replace Mowbray.. outclassed by him … Mowbray is a dinosaur — FOURSTAR (@fourstar12345) October 16, 2021

We're going absolutely nowhere under Mowbray never ever learn from our mistakes get Mowbrayout — Blackburn Rovers fan (@RoversClitheroe) October 16, 2021

Don’t see the word disappointing that often do we. Threw it away! Awful couple of subs from Mowbray start of second half. — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) October 16, 2021

How does Davenport & Poveda get the nod over Johnson (experience) & Butterworth (hungry) on the changes. Getting bored of Tombolas tactics oh hang on that's been the case for 2 years now. Oh well on to Tuesday 🔵⚪ — Paul McDowell (@paulmc1981) October 16, 2021

Different season, different players, same manager, same problems, same excuses. — Jack Heyes (@HeyesJack) October 16, 2021

So this exact scenario has happened twice already this season at home. It’s mid-October. A leopard – Mowbray – never changes its spots. — Liam Kinney (@LiamKinney) October 16, 2021

Never learn do we. Not a shock when there’s zero accountability for the manager about anything. — Jordan Burrows (@JordBurrowss) October 16, 2021

Cant let 2 zilch turn into a draw. Weak. Mowbray out. Talented little squad this — Tom Hewett (@TomHewettDiaz) October 16, 2021

Another game where we throw it all away. The team and the Mowbray need to take a long hard look at themselves and the team mentality. Absolute bottle jobs 😡😡😡 — Daniel Carroll (@DanielC15568370) October 16, 2021

How many more points are we going to throw away under Mowbray? I dont even think I'm being silly in guessing that we've thrown over 100 points in his time — Adam david boow (@adam_boow) October 16, 2021

This squad is amazing when they’re fighting to get into a good position, but there’s no killer mentality. We’ve done it again. Mowbray guilty again of failing to act. Pathetic. #Rovers — Sean Fox (@rover_american) October 16, 2021