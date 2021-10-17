Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Been the case for two years now’ – These Blackburn fans discuss individual after Coventry draw

Published

21 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers endured a hugely frustrating day on Saturday, as they drew 2-2 with Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Things initially started well for Rovers, with goals from Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher putting the hosts 2-0 up at half time.

But with the hosts dropping deeper and deeper after the interval, Coventry were able to find a route back into the game.

After Tyler Walker pulled one back by turning in Todd Kane’s cross, a long range effort from Liam Kelly came back off the post, before hitting Blackburn ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski in the back and rolling over the line.

That was enough to force both sides to settle for a point from the game, meaning Rovers have already given away a 2-0 half time lead to draw 2-2 twice in the league this season.

As a result, many Blackburn fans were far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Tony Mowbray coming in for a considerable amount of scrutiny for how he approached the second half in particular.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the way things played out.


