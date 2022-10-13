“Been really bright” – Andy Dawson reacts to Hull City player boost amid poor run of form

Hull City will be boosted by the news that Brandon Fleming could soon be available to feature for them in the Championship – and Andy Dawson has certainly revealed his delight at the news, telling Hull Live that it has been ‘great’ to see him back in training.

The Tigers are currently in a bad run of form and have fallen down to 20th in the standings despite once being right near the very top of the division.

However, having lost four of their last five games, they have dropped dramatically down the table and it has even resulted in Shota Arveladze losing his job as manager. Andy Dawson is now the interim boss and their search for a manager is continuing to rumble on.

The Tigers then could use some more reinforcements to help give the side a refresh and get them back to their best and one name that could soon be involved for the side is Fleming. The defender has yet to play for the club this season, with the 22-year-old having been sidelined with a leg injury. It’s meant he has had to merely watch on from the sidelines but his time to play may soon be arriving.

The player is now back in training and getting closer to a first-team return and having already featured in 26 games for the club during his time there, he will be delighted to add to that tally soon.

Now, interim boss Dawson has also revealed his happiness at having the defender available for selection again soon. Speaking about the player then, he said: “He’s been really bright, it’s great to see him back on the training pitch and he was absolutely everywhere as you’d expect from him. I’m really pleased for him because he’s worked extremely hard over the last few months, he was really unlucky at the start

“When will we see him (in first-team action)? He’ll need a few weeks training and probably a few 23 (City’s Under-21 development side) games to get up to match speed. I’m just delighted for him. He’s a great example of how you can turn disappointment into joy.”

The Verdict

Brandon Fleming might not be a goalscoring striker or a player who might have too much impact on a game but his return to the side is certainly a boost.

The current Hull team is not winning much and is therefore in need of a refresh. Adding a fresh face to that left flank then, that can drive the ball forward and get back and put a shift in too, could be hugely beneficial to the team. Add in the fact that the defender will likely be eager to go and raring to prove himself after being sidelined and he could perform very well.

He needs to be careful in that respect that he takes it easy at first and ensures he is 100% match fit before putting himself out there. However, having spent so long on the sidelines and having not got even a minute of league action for Hull yet this season, he will be determined to get going.

He’s young, has potential and could be just what the Tigers need to get themselves going again in the Championship.