‘Been painful to watch’ – Ex-Blues midfielder opens up on Birmingham’s Aitor Karanka situation

Former Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse has suggested that the Blues have made the right decision in parting company with manager Aitor Karanka after a difficult period of form.

The Blues are set to part company with Karanka following a dismal run of form in the Championship that has left them perilously close to the bottom three. There have been reports that Birmingham could potentially name a successor by the end of the day, and that they are at a minimum hoping to have someone else in place by the time they play against Reading on Wednesday.

Lee Bowyer is reportedly now being lined up by the Blues to replace Karanka, with the former Birmingham midfielder having resigned from his role at Charlton Athletic on Monday afternoon. Whoever the club appoint is going to face a tough task to pull them out of relegation danger following the run of form that has led up to Karanka’s exit.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Woodhouse revealed that he is not surprised by the decision to get rid of Karanka and he believes they have been spiralling towards the drop zone after producing some painful performances under the Spaniard.

He said: “I defiantly think it was the right time. I’ve watched about six or seven of Birmingham’s game this season, they’ve all been painful to watch.

“So when I heard the news that he was leaving, yeah I think it was the right time because they’ve just been going on a downward slump now week after week after week, and the results have been getting worse and the performances have been getting worse. So, it leaves the club with no option really.”

The verdict

You have to agree really with what Woodhouse is saying here. It has been an awful spell in charge of the Blues for Karanka, who was an appointment that did make sense in the summer and was one that fans looked to with some optimism. The Spaniard though has never been able to get consistent results and he has won just eight of his 36 league games in charge.

Karanka’s reparation was in need of something of a rebuild this term after he was sacked at Nottingham Forest in his previous job after failing to get them into the top-six. However, things have gone even worse this time around and as Woodhouse suggests here it has been far from pleasant viewing for Birmingham fans.

The Spaniard was backed in the summer and allowed to make changes to the squad. However, those signings have failed to make any real difference and if anything, results have got even worse on the field despite those arrivals. Birmingham now have to get this next appointment right.