Pundit Carlton Palmer believes there is reason for Reading fans to be optimistic after a new potential buyer entered into a period of exclusivity with owner Dai Yongge.

It had seemed that former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig was set to take over Reading after months of negotiations with Yongge, and the deal had even been given approval from the EFL.

However, a statement from the club last month confirmed that the deal had fallen through after the two parties failed to reach an agreement, with all loans being paid back to Couhig.

It was a devastating blow to Royals supporters who had hoped that Couhig would be the man to end Yongge's disastrous seven-year reign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, during which time the club have suffered relegation to League One and had a total of 18 points deducted.

However, Yongge is still looking to sell the club, and a statement from Reading on Monday confirmed that a potential purchaser was in a period of exclusivity, which "includes further provision to fund the club until the transaction’s intended completion", while they also announced that they had been placed under a formal registration embargo by the EFL after the late submission of their accounts.

On the pitch, the Royals were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham United on Saturday, and they currently sit 16th in the table, but they are only three points from the play-off places.

League One table (as it stands 7th October) Team P GD Pts 9 Huddersfield Town 10 3 15 10 Blackpool 10 1 15 11 Barnsley 10 0 15 12 Stevenage 10 1 14 13 Bolton Wanderers 9 0 14 14 Peterborough United 10 -2 14 15 Wigan Athletic 10 4 13 16 Reading 9 -1 13

Carlton Palmer on Reading takeover latest

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the latest update was positive news for Reading supporters, but he admitted there is a need for caution after previous disappointments.

"The breaking news is that Reading have agreed a period of exclusivity with a new potential buyer," Palmer said.

"Of course, there's cause for optimism here, but Reading have been in this position before.

"This update comes only a few weeks after the deal with Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig collapsed in the final stages after the two parties were unable to agree a financial package.

"However, owner Dai Yongge has agreed a period of exclusivity with a potential purchaser and both parties will now try to conclude the deal.

"Alongside the requirements to operate under the terms of it's business plan, Reading has been placed under a formal registration embargo by the EFL.

"This embargo has been implemented as per the regulations about late filing of financial accounts to Companies House.

"We'll have to wait and see.

"Apparently with this period of exclusivity, part of the deal is that they will provide further provision to fund the club until the transaction's intended completion.

"So what they will do is put up money for the running of the club and if the deal is not concluded, that money will be returned to the prospective buyers."

Reading supporters will be hopeful after latest takeover news

After previous failed takeover attempts, Reading supporters will not be getting too carried away about the news that another potential buyer has entered a period of exclusivity with Yongge, but Palmer is right that the latest developments are encouraging.

It looked as though Couhig was set to complete a deal to buy the club before it collapsed at the last minute, so Royals fans will be cautious about this update, but the fact that the prospective purchaser has agreed to fund the club during the takeover process does suggest that they are a serious candidate.

The need for a deal to be concluded is underlined by the club being placed under a transfer embargo after another late submission of their accounts, and while there is little information known about the buyer, Reading supporters will be hopeful that Yongge's nightmare tenure is finally coming to an end.