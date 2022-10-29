“Been doing it at a level far greater than this” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit selects League One’s best player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Whilst it is always a league that is competitive and stacked with quality, League One looks to be more jam-packed with Championship-level ability than ever in the 2022-23 season.

The likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were left behind, Derby County entered the third tier with a new-look squad, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth are gunning for promotion once again and Plymouth Argyle have built on last years momentum with a strong start to the campaign.

There is also another former Premier League club to add into the mix and that is Charlton Athletic, although they are as of now struggling to make an impact under new head coach Ben Garner.

FLW’s Addicks fan pundit Ben Fleming has been watching the opposition closely though, and when asked to select the stand-out player of the entire league, he has gone for a player whose best days have come in the level above, and it was somewhat of a surprise over the summer when he dropped into the third tier to continue his career.

“From a technical standpoint, one player I really enjoyed watching was Conor Hourihane,” Ben said.

“I think if you look at his career, he’s been doing it at a level far greater than this for quite some time, whether that be with Sheffield United, Aston Villa or Swansea, what he offers that Derby midfield it’s hard to look past him from a technical standpoint.

“When we played Portsmouth, albeit we beat them quite convincingly, I thought Josh Koroma was a very exciting prospect for them and obviously they’ve got him down from the Championship, so from a technical aspect probably someone like Hourihane but I do think Koroma is very, very good for the level.”

The Verdict

Hourihane has fired in goals left, right and centre at Championship level for a number of years, so when Derby were able to bring him into League One over the summer, it certainly shocked some fans.

And with three goals in 13 matches from the Rams’ engine room, Hourihane has brought some experience to what is relatively a young midfield, with Max Bird, Liam Thompson and Jason Knight, as well as Louie Sibley, all learning off the Irishman.

Perhaps some would have expected Hourihane to have scored more goals due to the level he’s now playing at, but he is not as advanced up the pitch as perhaps he would have been in the past few years.

More is set to come though throughout the season, and by the end of the campaign where Derby could potentially be sitting in the top six of the table, that is when Hourihane’s experience could come in most importantly.