Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Been AWOL all season’, ‘Overrated’ – Many Ipswich fans unimpressed with midfielder following Gillingham defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Paul Cook’s first game as Ipswich Town manager wasn’t a very pleasant one, as his new side went down 3-1 to Gillingham this afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had won their last two matches before Paul Lambert departed on Sunday, and Cook was in Accrington to watch his new players make it three victories in a row against Stanley.

But their performance this afternoon was much more what fans had become accustomed to under Lambert as they suffered a late second half collapse.

Ipswich went behind early on to a Jack Tucker goal, but got back on level terms through veteran defender Luke Chambers with 25 minutes to go.

Big striker Vadaine Oliver proved to be the difference for the Gills though, notching a brace within seven minutes of each other to keep all three points in Kent.

Are you Ipswich Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Tractorboys quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

Who scored the club's first league goal of the season?

Whilst they’re still only two points off the play off places, there was still a lot of disappointment from Ipswich fans and a few particular players came in for criticism.

One of those was Andre Dozzell, who has been at the Tractor Boys since he was eight years old, but today wasn’t his finest hour by all accounts.

Dozzell was given a 6.3 rating on Sofascore – the joint second-worst of his whole team – and there was a barrage of unhappiness stemming from Ipswich on social media from supporters.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Been AWOL all season’, ‘Overrated’ – Many Ipswich fans unimpressed with midfielder following Gillingham defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: