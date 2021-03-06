‘Been AWOL all season’, ‘Overrated’ – Many Ipswich fans unimpressed with midfielder following Gillingham defeat

Paul Cook’s first game as Ipswich Town manager wasn’t a very pleasant one, as his new side went down 3-1 to Gillingham this afternoon.

The Tractor Boys had won their last two matches before Paul Lambert departed on Sunday, and Cook was in Accrington to watch his new players make it three victories in a row against Stanley.

But their performance this afternoon was much more what fans had become accustomed to under Lambert as they suffered a late second half collapse.

Ipswich went behind early on to a Jack Tucker goal, but got back on level terms through veteran defender Luke Chambers with 25 minutes to go.

Big striker Vadaine Oliver proved to be the difference for the Gills though, notching a brace within seven minutes of each other to keep all three points in Kent.

Whilst they’re still only two points off the play off places, there was still a lot of disappointment from Ipswich fans and a few particular players came in for criticism.

One of those was Andre Dozzell, who has been at the Tractor Boys since he was eight years old, but today wasn’t his finest hour by all accounts.

Dozzell was given a 6.3 rating on Sofascore – the joint second-worst of his whole team – and there was a barrage of unhappiness stemming from Ipswich on social media from supporters.

Dozzell having a shocker #itfc — Jonny Firman (@jonnyfirman) March 6, 2021

Please tell me that wasn’t an attempt to cross the ball Dozzell?! How some of these players can call themselves professional football players is a joke #itfc — Jamie (@tricker1997) March 6, 2021

Dozzell needs to be taken off #itfc — Jonny Firman (@jonnyfirman) March 6, 2021

Being totally out bullied to everything. Midfield non existent. Dozzell. losing possession far too often. Bennett’s frustrating with no end product. #itfc — Matthew Nicholson (@mattynipper) March 6, 2021

Deserved to lose today didn’t even start playing today! Dozzell and Bishop were soo poor! Big game Tuesday! Come on Town!!! #ITFC — James Sibley 🌵 (@JamesSibley87) March 6, 2021

Dozzell not worth a 4, he's full of potential but bone idle in my opinion, his father needs to have a strong word. — Ant Batchelor (@Tony41b) March 6, 2021

Wow fans need a head wobble. Chambers, sears finished. Dozzell overated, holy do you ever dive for the ball. Shambolic defeat — The Fisherman (@MikeFisherman69) March 6, 2021

Dozzell been AWOL nearly all season. Great talent ( or was pre injury) just never enough in 90 mins from him. Let’s hope Cook can find the key. For Andre & the teams sake. — Mark Goddard (@Godsy1970) March 6, 2021

I think I’m done with Dozzell. He goes missing in too many games. We wait around for him to unlock a defence, but it rarely happens. Cash in on him in the summer. — dans la poubelle (@BumfacePeter) March 6, 2021