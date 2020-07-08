Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Been amazing’ – Many Charlton fans praise ace as he impresses despite Brentford loss

Charlton Athletic nearly pulled off a huge win last night at Griffin Park against Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship but, ultimately, came up short against the promotion chasers.

The Bees have had an excellent season and are the form team in the league, so to see Charlton go 1-0 up inside the first ten minutes was obviously a bit of a surprise.

The Addicks were resolute in defending, too, and as we headed into the final portion of the game they were still in charge.

However, a quick-fire double from the home side snatched away the three points from Lee Bowyer’s men and now they’ll be focusing on Reading at the weekend, in a game that they really need to get something from.

In the meantime, though, some Addicks men did impress with their performances and one man that caught the eye was Alfie Doughty out on the left.

