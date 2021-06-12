‘Been admired for a while’ – Pundit delivers Leeds United verdict amid interest in Fulham star

Noel Whelan has backed Harrison Reed as potential ‘top signing’ following Leeds United’s interest in the player.

Reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen on a move for the Fulham midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Despite suffering relegation with Scott Parker’s side, Reed enjoyed a good season on an individual level after making 33 appearances for the West London side in all competitions.

With life in the Championship awaiting him it seems that a move to the Premier League could appeal, and according to former Leeds man Whelan, the 26-year-old could be an ideal player to compliment Kalvin Phillips in Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “He’s a player I’ve always admired. Even in his early days, you could see him controlling games.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball, good passing range, tenacious in the tackle when he needs to be. I think it’s the bravery on the ball, you can see that he’s always forward-thinking.

“He has that kind of attitude where you trust that kind of player. He works incredibly hard across that midfield four, protecting the backline as well. I think that would be you know a top signing.

“I think he’s been admired for a while by quite a lot of the Leeds contingent. He’s always been a player that is a standout. He dictates and controls games, very much like Kalvin Phillips does.”

The verdict

Fulham will do very well to keep hold of Harrison Reed this summer.

The midfielder is attracting plenty of interest from Leeds United and rightly so following his impressive performances this term.

Marcelo Bielsa is leading a really exciting project at Elland Road and so the chance for the 26-year-old to move to Yorkshire instead of playing in the Championship is bound to be appealing.

It remains to be seen if a deal will be struck, but it certainly seems like a link that could gather pace quickly.