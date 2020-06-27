Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Been abysmal’ – Plenty of Stoke fans react to player display v Middlesbrough

Published

3 mins ago

on

Stoke City suffered a devastating blow to their chances of staying in the Championship when they were defeated 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough today.

The Potters are now just one point ahead of the bottom three after the defeat and with just seven games left, Michael O’Neill will now that his side are in the heat of the relegation battle.

Stoke were well beaten by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough team, a side who are now above the Potters after Saturday’s result.

The defensive organisation from Stoke was particularly poor throughout the fixture and one man that came in for criticism was centre-back James Chester.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning the Potters have the opportunity to sign him on a permanent deal, however based on Saturday’s performance, O’Neill will be expecting an improvement from the ex-Hull City man.

Here’s how Stoke supporters reacted to Chester’s performance on Saturday…

Can you get 100% in this Stoke City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 11

Trevor Benjamin


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Been abysmal’ – Plenty of Stoke fans react to player display v Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: