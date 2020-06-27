‘Been abysmal’ – Plenty of Stoke fans react to player display v Middlesbrough

Stoke City suffered a devastating blow to their chances of staying in the Championship when they were defeated 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough today.

The Potters are now just one point ahead of the bottom three after the defeat and with just seven games left, Michael O’Neill will now that his side are in the heat of the relegation battle.

Stoke were well beaten by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough team, a side who are now above the Potters after Saturday’s result.

The defensive organisation from Stoke was particularly poor throughout the fixture and one man that came in for criticism was centre-back James Chester.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning the Potters have the opportunity to sign him on a permanent deal, however based on Saturday’s performance, O’Neill will be expecting an improvement from the ex-Hull City man.

Here’s how Stoke supporters reacted to Chester’s performance on Saturday…

How can Chester keep getting picked! The man is utter useless and you’ve got Collins on the bench there. Starting to loose all faith in mon now with these selections — scfc (@chris61008154) June 27, 2020

I can now see why wimmer is coming back 🤷‍♂️ Chester is playing like he has a 3 year contract 😴 #scfc — shane hallam (@shane6791) June 27, 2020

Batth and Chester have been abysmal #SCFC — Rushy (@rushy6) June 27, 2020

James Chester has no chance of being offered a contract after this poor performance. Rubbish today imo #StokeCity #SCFC — Grumpy Old Man (@AndrewEeley) June 27, 2020

@stokecity don’t you dare sign Chester permanently — Curtis (@CurtisSCFC) June 27, 2020

More gifts from Stoke at the back. Chester and McClean practically put a ribbon on that goal, letting him size it up that long. Rubbish. #SCFC — Sean Gibson (@SeanGibsonEsq) June 27, 2020

WHY HAS CHESTER COME BACK OUT! GET HIM OFF NOW MON — Dom (@SCFC_dom) June 27, 2020