“Been a phenomenal signing” – Birmingham City fan pundit gives verdict on West Ham loanee

Following John Eustace’s appointment as Birmingham City manager over the summer, the new boss brought in a number of new signings to add to his side for the campaign.

One of those was youngster Emmanuel Longelo who joined St Andrew’s on a season long loan deal from West Ham.

The 21-year-old has only played in the Hammers academy with this being his first taste of senior football and the left-back as made three appearances so far, starting all three of the Blues’ latest games.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland what he has made of the player so far: “I think Manny has been a phenomenal signing for us.

“We had to wait a while to finally see him make an appearance but he got off to a really good start away at Sheffield United.

“He really likes to get at defences, he’s not afraid to take anyone on in a one on one. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he’s quick and just a very, very confident young man.

“He’s brilliant as far as young wing-backs go in the league right now and he’s a real asset going forward. Definitely a player that we need to keep fit as we’re really struggling for players down that side of the pitch.

“But he’s been brilliant since he’s come in and I don’t have a bad word to say about him.”

The Verdict:

Despite being just 21-years-old, Longelo seems to have shown he has the ability to contribute to his side’s efforts and despite being a left-back, he has the ability to push forward too.

There will still be plenty for the youngster to learn and develop in his game which will come as he continues to play throughout the season.

However, to be able to get himself a regular first team spot already is a real positive for both himself and the club and he could prove to be a great talent throughout the season.