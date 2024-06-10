This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will be looking to use the summer transfer window to make improvements to Steven Schumacher’s side.

The Potters made a raft of changes to the first team squad last summer, but the new arrivals struggled in the Championship.

Technical director Ricky Martin was dismissed from the role in the aftermath of a difficult start to the campaign, as well as manager Alex Neil.

Schumacher will be looking to work alongside Martin’s replacement Jonathan Walters to help shape the team closer to their liking.

But the summer market could also see plenty of departures at the Bet365 Stadium, in what could be a busy few months ahead.

Stoke fan pundit makes Ben Pearson transfer claim

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Liam Birks has pinpointed Ben Pearson as a potential player that the club should look to sell this summer.

While there was much excitement surrounding his arrival last year, he believes that a disappointing campaign is enough to see him on the chopping block in this transfer window.

“The one Stoke player that I’d hope we can cash in on this summer would be Ben Pearson,” Birks told Football League World.

“He had a really, really rough season after a lot of Stoke fans thought he was an exciting signing at the time, we had him on loan the previous season and he performed well.

“This season he’s been a bit of a liability in all honesty, and we paid some decent money for him, I think it was a couple of million.

“Too many yellow cards, too many silly sending off, and when he has stayed on the pitch he’s not really performed too well.

“I don’t see him as really a Schumacher kind of player.

“So if we can recoup some money that we spent on him, I think he’d definitely be worth selling.

“We’ve also got a very packed centre midfield now, so I think they’re going to have to get rid of the numbers, and Pearson is an easy choice to go, and will bring some money back into the club.”

Ben Pearson's Stoke City game-time was reduced under Steven Schumacher

Pearson fell down the pecking order at Stoke following Schumacher’s arrival at the end of 2023.

His last appearance for the team came against Norwich City in March, having been substituted off after just 19 minutes.

Ben Pearson - Stoke City league appearances and minutes played (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Minutes played 2022-23 14 1,167 2023-24 29 (22) 1,846

He initially joined the club in January 2023 on loan from Bournemouth before making the deal permanent that summer.

The 29-year-old agreed a four-year deal with the Potters, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027, and he was signed by Alex Neil - his former boss when at Preston North End.

Stoke City should look to sell anyone not in Steven Schumacher's plans

If Pearson is no longer a part of Schumacher’s plans then it would make sense to cash in on him now.

This summer represents a bit of a reset for Stoke given the new manager and technical director combination.

If the club is committed to them for the long-term then now is the time to back them in the transfer market.

Selling Pearson could also help raise funds for further investment into the team, so they have every reason to be looking for potential buyers, especially when they have multiple midfield options at their disposal that were more effective last season.