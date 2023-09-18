Highlights Southampton's goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, has struggled this season, but he is expected to retain his position as he is still developing.

Ryan Manning, a summer signing, has been a consistent starter for Southampton at left-back and has impressed with his assists.

Despite a rocky debut, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is likely to continue as a center-back for Southampton, as he has shown his potential in promotion-winning campaigns.

Southampton had a turbulent time against Leicester City on Friday night and now face a task of similar difficulty.

Ipswich Town have only been conquered by one side so far this term. The Tractor Boys fell short against Leeds United, who emerged from Portman Road as 4-3 victors.

The Saints, on the other hand, have been thwarted on multiple occasions in recent weeks, by some concerning scorelines as well. In their final outing before the international break, they were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland. Instead of putting this right against the Foxes last weekend, Russell Martin's men shipped a further four.

Changes will be made for their forthcoming fixture, so we have decided to predict Southampton's starting XI for the visit of Ipswich Town.

Gavin Bazunu

Gavin Bazunu has had a tough start to his inaugural Championship season, having conceded a league high of 16 goals in his first six matches. However, it is unlikely that the 21-year-old will replaced at all this campaign, as he still has developing to do.

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning was one of eight players to sign for Southampton during the summer transfer window. The Republic of Ireland international joined on a free transfer, and has started every second tier outing this term.

The left-back shone in the Saints' bout with QPR last month, notching two crucial assists that helped secure all three points.

Taylor Harwood Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis did not have the greatest debut on Friday, however, this does not mean that he should be dropped from the side. The Manchester City loanee showed exactly what he can do last season, when he won promotion with Burnley.

If Russell Martin sticks with his new centre-half, then he will reap the rewards sooner rather than later.

Jan Bednarek

After missing the Leicester match due to an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Poland, Jan Bednarek could be back in contention on Tuesday.

Before their Friday outing, Russell Martin told the club that the defender's setback was "nothing serious" and that he may be available for that game, therefore, a return against Ipswich could be on the cards.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters looks to be one of the Hampshire outfit's assets that will miss very few matches this season. The right-back had Premier League suitors plotting a move over the summer, but nothing materialised.

If he hits somewhere close to top form, he will be one of the division's best.

Shea Charles

Southampton's most expensive summer addition was Shea Charles, who joined the club from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £15 million.

He was deployed at centre-half against Leicester, but should regain his usual place in the midfield.

Stuart Armstrong

Versatile Scotsman, Stuart Armstrong should make a return to the starting XI tomorrow. The Leicester encounter was one of only two league games that he did not play in from the off.

The 31-year-old is yet to register a goal contribution this term, but has showcased exactly what he can give to the side numerous times over the last five-years.

Will Smallbone

Will Smallbone was one of the few that could hold their heads high after Friday's thumping.

He is a graduate of the Saints' academy, and has been an ever-present in the senior squad for the first time this season. He is a fantastic midfield option to have and should be utilised against Ipswich.

Samuel Edozie

20-year-old, Samuel Edozie was another to shine at the weekend. He netted Martin's side's only goal, halving the deficit after 25 minutes. The tricky winger has scored twice so far this season, and will hope to add to that tally if chosen on Tuesday.

Che Adams

Like Walker-Peters, it was a shock to see Che Adams still wearing a Southampton shirt once the transfer window closed. Rumours regarding a proposed move to Wolverhampton Wanderers were circulating, but he never made the switch.

Adams has made a significant contribution to the Saints attempted Championship charge. The 27-year-old struck in each of the side's first three matches, and grabbed the assist at St Mary's on Friday.

Ryan Fraser

Finally, Ryan Fraser should be given another chance to prove himself in midweek. The Scotsman moved on loan from Newcastle United towards the end of the window, and made his first start against the Foxes.

If he settles on the south coast, then the 29-year-old could prove to be a danger to Championship defenses.