‘Becoming unplayable’, ‘Top class’ – Many Blackpool fans agree on one man after Preston win

Blackpool ran out 2-0 winners in the first Lancashire Derby between them and Preston since 2013 on Saturday.

Neil Critchley’s side were looking to continue their good run of form after an impressive comeback in midweek against Reading. Blackpool are managing a small injury crisis at the moment with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell missing and top goalscorer Shayne Lavery also out.

But that didn’t stop them as they comfortably beat their rivals and they didn’t have to wait long for the first goal.

Winger Keshi Anderson gave the Tangerines the lead in the 26th minute after some good work from left James Husband. Striker Gary Madine then doubled the lead after Jerry Yates controlled the ball and slid him in through the legs of Jordan Storey.

Striker Yates received the plaudits as he carried on his fine form in front of goal with his assist for Madine. The former Rotherham man now has five goal contributions in his last four games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

His performance earnt praise from Blackpool supporters as they took to Twitter to praise their number nine. Here’s what they said.

His work rate is something that he can give a thumbs up to every game, from attack to defence you find Jerry all over the pitch! — Lisa Beedham (@tangerinelisa) October 23, 2021

Superb nutmeg if an assist! — Graham "George" Canv (@VANCOLONDON) October 24, 2021

Get in jerry lad class act — Derek Rush (@DerekRush12) October 23, 2021

Well done @yates_jerry buzzing for ya bro — Jc (@johnycarr09) October 24, 2021

Top pass to the goal machine — Simon Shuter (@SimonShuter) October 23, 2021

Becoming almost unplayable again this man 👏👏 — Will Howlett (@Whowlett199309) October 23, 2021

Love you Jerry x — Ryan (@ryannjoyce05) October 23, 2021