‘Becoming the player we know’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to display from key man in Peterborough win

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been piling praise on James Garner following his performance in the Reds’ 2-0 win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Reds went into the game hoping to secure a first win in three matches in the Championship and to close the gap on some of the teams above them in the table.

It did seem in the first half as though Forest might be frustrated and drop more points against Peterborough, but in the end, they were able to make their better quality count in the second 45 minutes.

One player that stood out for Nottingham Forest in their win against Peterborough was Garner, the midfielder was an excellent performer for the Reds throughout the 90 minutes that he was on the field.

He managed to open the scoring after turning home Brennan Johnson’s delivery and then provided the assist for Ryan Yates to seal the victory six minutes from time.

Overall, alongside his goal and assist, the midfielder was able to provide three key passes, deliver three accurate crosses and also maintain an 84% passing accuracy. It was the type of performance that showed how influential the midfielder can be for Forest when he is at his best.

Many Nottingham Forest supporters were delighted to see Garner reaching the sort of levels that he showed during his loan spell last season. There were many who felt that he was the key to victory against Peterborough and he is starting to get back to form.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Excellent second half. Difficult side to break down and rode our luck at times but a really professional performance. Spence, Worrall, Garner, Grabban all superb! Big three points. #nffc — Mike (@mbrownie90) December 4, 2021

@RyanYates97 was man of the match today – Garner, Worrall, Spence, McKenna awesome too #nffc — B8S (@B8Batesy7891) December 4, 2021

Far better 2nd half. Garner excellent last 3 now. #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) December 4, 2021

He's showing last year's form now ! Delighted for him 👏 — Conor McK (@Boomsreddead) December 4, 2021

Big shout out to Garner BTW. Had his fair share of criticism but has really turned up recently when we have needed him most. #nffc — Callum Dodsley (@GrapsTalk) December 4, 2021

Tale of 2 Halves. First as bad as I’ve seen under Cooper. 2nd much better, never let them out of their half. Garner & Yates both deserved their goals. Zink & Jonno are coasting, need some real competition for them spots. Back to 343 at home we look much more of a threat #NFFC — Phil (@fratzroy) December 4, 2021

Garner finally becoming the player we know him as and hopefully has the confidence he needs.😍 #NFFC #Mufc pic.twitter.com/i7ZuiAdFMj — nffc_pierce🇵🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PierceNFFC2) December 4, 2021