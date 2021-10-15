‘Becoming the elite player we always believed he would become’ – Nottingham Forest figure comments on Ben Brereton following Chile exploits

Just when you thought his season couldn’t get any better, Ben Brereton went on to scale new heights this week.

The 22-year-old is having a breakout campaign which started all the way back in June when he made his debut for Chile, the country of his mother’s birth.

Despite being born in Stoke-on-Trent, Brereton has slotted into the nation’s side seamlessly and netted his first goal for them in the Copa America against Bolivia before registering an assist against Uruguay.

Have Nottingham Forest had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 West Brom Higher Lower

Brereton took his form at international level back to Ewood Park, filling the void left by Adam Armstrong’s departure to Southampton and he’s begun the new Championship season on fire, netting 10 goals in his first 11 outings for Tony Mowbray’s side.

He jetted off for international duties with Chile two weeks ago and netted goals in their last two World Cup qualifying fixtures of the week, further enhancing his reputation in the country.

It’s been over three years since Nottingham Forest sold a 19-year-old Brereton to Rovers for £7 million and he’s finally living up to that fee – a man who played a big part in his early development is Forest coach Gary Brazil and he’s paid homage to the striker on social media

“So pleased to see @benbreo becoming the elite player we always believed he would become,” Brazil wrote.

So pleased to see @benbreo becoming the elite player we always believed he would become. When he stretches the play he looks a very good striker. Excited to watch the next stage of his journey. We will always be very proud of him ❤️ https://t.co/gDuFHDqQCM — Gary Brazil (@GazBraz) October 15, 2021

“When he stretches the play he looks a very good striker. Excited to watch the next stage of his journey. We will always be very proud of him.”

The Verdict