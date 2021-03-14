‘Becoming quite the occurrence’ – Many Preston fans react to Alex Neil’s Preston claim after defeat v Wycombe Wanderers

A number of Preston North End supporters have been left frustrated by Alex Neil’s suggestion that the Lilywhites lacked fight in the first half of their 1-0 defeat away to struggling Wycombe on Saturday.

The Lilywhites headed into the game under pressure to pick up a much-needed three points, with Preston having gone on an awful run of form over the last few months. However, the Lilywhites were dominated in the first half in particular by a Wycombe side who appeared to be far more up for the game and defied their lowly status in the Championship table.

The defeat at Wycombe has ramped up the pressure on Neil and he had to respond to questions over his potential long-term future after the games. He suggested that he understands the frustrations of the supporters and that he will be concentrating on putting things right on the field over the next few matches. It will take some improvement to get them picking up wins again.

This latest defeat means the Lilywhites have now won just three of their last 15 matches and have suffered nine defeats during that period as well. That is the sort of run that would usually spell real trouble for whoever is in charge. Neil will have to start improving performances and results to keep his job.

He issued a damning verdict speaking to the media after the game suggesting that for the first time the players looked like they did not have enough fight about them in the first half. He also claimed the game was over by halftime despite them only being a goal down.

He said: “I thought we lost the game in the first half, we didn’t fight or compete anywhere near well enough. It is probably the first time I thought we lacked any sort of fight to get into the game in any way, shape or form in that first half.”

Many Preston fans were annoyed by these comments and they continued to question whether Neil is still the right man to lead the club following this latest setback.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Did he try and do anything in that first half to change it? https://t.co/IcgfinhvM2 — Mark Hewitt (@MarkKHewitt) March 13, 2021

Is this supposed to be some sort of excuse? https://t.co/AseRChwIMY — luke (@fortsandvodka) March 13, 2021

Becoming quite the occurrence https://t.co/q0x9ThmBp2 — Dan Kellett (@DanKellettPNE) March 13, 2021

It’s not the first time in March that I’ve thought “we lacked any sort of fight” so not sure who AN has been watching recently https://t.co/ahmUlTFj2y — Jon (@jaingham123) March 13, 2021

Must have been a world class pre match team talk then. — Mick Porter (@Mick_Porter) March 13, 2021

We’ve lacked fight in many games Alex! — DW_91 (@North4rn_monk4y) March 13, 2021

So at 1-0 at half time the game was over? What😂 — Chris Carter (@ChrisCarter90) March 13, 2021

His team talks are god awful — Chris (@crouchyiom) March 13, 2021