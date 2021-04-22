Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Becoming comical now’, ‘Will come good’ – Many Birmingham fans debate over player after Nottingham Forest draw

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in dramatic circumstances last night and many Blues fans have been left debating forward Jonathan Leko.

The 21-year-old joined from West Bromwich Albion in August but has struggled to really find his feet at St Andrew’s – not adding a goal or an assist in 31 Championship appearances this term.

Leko remains a regular fixture in the side, however, and replaced the injured Scott Hogan after 19 minutes in the game against Forest last night.

Marc Roberts’ second-half header looked to have given Birmingham a vital victory but a penalty deep into added time meant the points were shared.

The result puts Lee Bowyer’s side another point further away from the relegation zone but with three games still to play their future isn’t determined yet.

Leko produced one of his more impressive performances for the Blues against Rotherham United on the weekend but didn’t quite have the same impact against Forest.

There were certainly some positives as he completed three of his four dribbles, won four of his five ground duels and finished with 86% passing success (Sofascore) but he didn’t make the sort of impact supporters will have been hoping their forward would.

The 21-year-old proved a topic of discussion after the game, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…


Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

