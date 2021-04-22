‘Becoming comical now’, ‘Will come good’ – Many Birmingham fans debate over player after Nottingham Forest draw

Birmingham City were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in dramatic circumstances last night and many Blues fans have been left debating forward Jonathan Leko.

The 21-year-old joined from West Bromwich Albion in August but has struggled to really find his feet at St Andrew’s – not adding a goal or an assist in 31 Championship appearances this term.

Leko remains a regular fixture in the side, however, and replaced the injured Scott Hogan after 19 minutes in the game against Forest last night.

Marc Roberts’ second-half header looked to have given Birmingham a vital victory but a penalty deep into added time meant the points were shared.

The result puts Lee Bowyer’s side another point further away from the relegation zone but with three games still to play their future isn’t determined yet.

Leko produced one of his more impressive performances for the Blues against Rotherham United on the weekend but didn’t quite have the same impact against Forest.

There were certainly some positives as he completed three of his four dribbles, won four of his five ground duels and finished with 86% passing success (Sofascore) but he didn’t make the sort of impact supporters will have been hoping their forward would.

The 21-year-old proved a topic of discussion after the game, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

On Leko; clearly he isn’t playing well at the minute, but that’s not the point. He is *our* player, he tries hard, and he still may improve under a manager he’s done well with before. When players are playing poorly and low on confidence, that’s when they need us most #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) April 21, 2021

Not even a year into his contract after coming back from a bad injury with no proper pre-season and having his confidence drained by Karanka. There is a player in there, we’ve seen glimpses. He was bought for his potential and it might take time. Very unfair to write him off. — Screamoblue (@Matthewblue1875) April 21, 2021

Exactly. People are forgetting he’s had no sort of pre season as he’s just come back from a really bad injury. Fair enough if he’s the same next season but atm I think most of the stick he’s getting is unjust. — Jonathan (@jonr1875) April 21, 2021

Agreed, there is clearly a level of talent there. His decision making isn’t great at the moment but that could be trying too hard. He certainly isn’t frightened of working hard. Give him time. — Peter Livingstone (@petelivo) April 21, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼 He will come good next season, like you say his confidence is shot at the min. Bowyer loves him & knows what he’s capable of. He does a lot of work off the ball. And draws a lot of fouls. He does more than hogan at the min anyways — Jordan A 💫 (@JordanAttwood3) April 22, 2021

I blame Leko for that draw — Joe (@JoeBCFC_) April 21, 2021

Ref and leko ruined us, should have won that nice 3/4 nil — Rory Walker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BcfcRory) April 21, 2021

what does Bowyer see in Leko, he struggles to do the basic stuff #BCFC — Steve Smith (@Smithyninja8) April 21, 2021