‘Becoming a legend’, ‘Top class’ – Many Swansea City fans left impressed by 26-year-old

Swansea City are on cloud nine right now, and the winning feeling couldn’t be prevented as Watford travelled to South Wales today.

With the Hornets winning their one and only game so far under new Spanish manager Xisco Munoz, Swansea were facing the pretty-much unknown at the Liberty Stadium, despite the likes of Tom Cleverley and Troy Deeney being very familiar.

And it was Cleverley who gave Watford the lead from range after 20 minutes, but the game would quickly turn into the Jamal Lowe show.

Just before half time, Lowe curled the ball home from outside the area and beyond Watford stopper Ben Foster – and Lowe even cheekily celebrated in-front of the camera that Foster uses to record himself during the game for his YouTube channel – something that neutrals and Swans fans alike loved.

The game was finely poised until the 67th minute, where a beautiful Korey Smith delivery was met at the back post by Lowe, who bagged his brace with a brave header.

The Swans ground out the victory to jump back into second position in the Championship, and after the first few games of the season supporters would have been laughing if you’d have told them that Lowe would end up being a game-changer a few months later.

Lowe’s recent scoring record now stands at six goals in as many games, and alongside Andre Ayew, who like Lowe is also not an out-and-out striker, has formed a pretty important partnership under Steve Cooper.

The bargain buy from Wigan is now a fan favourite and the Swans faithful have been quick to praise him following his latest exploits.

Massive 3 points today. Jamal Lowe is confident and it’s showing 👏🏼 Connor Roberts was class again today as well 👏🏼 #Swans #SWAWAT — Dan Hewitt (@dan_hewitt90) January 2, 2021

Ahhh Lowe really has come into his own now 👏🏼👏🏼#Swans — al (@AlexxPan) January 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe has been a different breed of player since Cardiff😍⚪️⚫️ #swans #YJB — Ashley (@_Ash_SCFC) January 2, 2021

800k for Jamal Lowe is really looking like one of the best deals of the window #GoalsLikeJamz #YJB — Caleb 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@caleb_tegeri) January 2, 2021

Pele has posters of Jamal Lowe in his bedroom — Joseph Knoyle 🦢🦢 (@JoeKnoyle) January 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe slowly becoming a Swansea legend if keeps playing like this holy smokes. Big 3 pts. — Brett (@Gravityily) January 2, 2021

2 great performances in a week. Jamal Lowe top class. Midfield looking better every game. Jacks flying — ryan (@ryanthomas746) January 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe is too good at this thing called football — Matt (@Matt_SCFC01) January 2, 2021

Jamal Lowe is an actual baller — Sir Dan Nichols (@DannyNichs) January 2, 2021