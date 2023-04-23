Queens Park Rangers took a huge step towards safety with a remarkable win at league leaders Burnley on Saturday.

QPR defy the odds to win at Burnley

The pressure had been building on the R’s and boss Gareth Ainsworth after a terrible start to life in the dug-out, with the side firmly in the relegation battle.

Therefore, even though the Clarets are already promoted, many thought a trip to Turf Moor would end in defeat for the Londoners, but they took the lead through Sam Field, although Manuel Benson equalised for the hosts.

However, the R’s kept going, with Chris Martin scoring late on to spark wild scenes in the away end, with QPR holding on to pick up a massive three points that saw them move up to 18th in the table.

Crucially, they are now four points clear of the bottom three with two games to go, so whilst they still technically have work to do, they’re in a brilliant position to remain in the Championship.

Sinclair Armstrong makes an impact

Another positive for QPR was the display from Sinclair Armstrong. The attacker was brought on in the 60th minute, and he contributed to the win, impressing with his movement, pace and power, which gave Burnley a lot of problems.

And, the Irishman sent a message to the fans on Twitter as he thanked them for their support and commented on the massive win.

It’s fair to say the words were very well received by the fans, who are delighted with Armstrong and feel he has a bright future ahead of him…