“Becomes increasingly difficult” – Ex-West Brom boss delivers Championship verdict

Ex-West Brom manager Roberto Di Matteo believes that the Championship continues to get stronger as the seasons pass, whilst in conversation with the Express & Star.

The former Chelsea star was appointed by the Baggies ahead of the 2009/10 Championship campaign, with the Baggies going on to secure automatic promotion that year.

Di Matteo was relieved of his duties midway through the next season, with the 52-year-old taking charge at Chelsea the following summer.

Speaking to the Express & Star about the increasingly competitive second tier amidst a struggling start from a points tally perspective for West Brom, Di Matteo said: “The Championship – every year it becomes increasingly difficult.

“To be competitive, there are many variables that have to be right.

“From a good team, having a good budget to be able to build a good team, having good management. It’s a really difficult league, it’s not easy when you drop down.

“It was easier to get out of it than it is now, once you drop down you go into a league where probably half of them have the opportunity to get promoted, so it’s really tough.

“Every weekend you see the results, there are no real favourites.”

The verdict

The Championship has continued to become more and more competitive over the years, and as Di Matteo quite rightly alludes to, it is harder to predict each game week.

The struggles that the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough and Watford have endured thus far this season acts as another indicator of the increasingly competitive nature of the division.

Parachute payments continue to aid those who have recently fallen from the Premier League, but ultimately, their expected reduction could level the playing field even more.

As Di Matteo, lots of different factors need to come together when targeting promotion, and whilst it has been a slow start for the Baggies, they will still possess hope that this season can end with glory.