Neil Harris has revealed why he decided to stay on for two more games after announcing that he would step down as Millwall's manager.

It was revealed on Tuesday, by the South London Press, that Harris was set to move on from the club that he is so synonymous with, despite having a contract until the end of the season.

In an open letter to fans, he explained that he felt the time was right for him to go, but that he was going to stay on for their next two matches: Sheffield United (H) and Middlesbrough (A).

He took charge of his last game at The Den on Wednesday evening when his side fell 1-0 against Chris Wilder's Blades. Millwall are now gearing up for another tough test and an emotional day as the boss bids farewell to the club.

Despite announcing his impending exit on Tuesday, Harris felt it was right for the club and the players if he remained in charge of the two upcoming matches.

Leaving after then would give any interim boss an easier ride when settling into the temporary role, Harris said, while also allowing his eventual replacement to have time to assess the squad before the January window.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure – I’m so proud to have represented this club as a player and as a leader in the dressing room," the Millwall boss remarked after the midweek defeat, via the SLP. "I know it is the right time for change, for all of us, and the club have been unbelievably supportive with that viewpoint.

"It is the right time for me but also the right time for the football club to go in a different direction and bring in a manager that maybe has different ideas and works in a different way to me. That can build relationships in the club – really important."

Harris returned to Millwall at the start of the year to help save the club from relegation, following the sacking of Joe Edwards. He took the Lions on a monster run and they ended up finishing in 13th, nine points clear of the drop zone.

2023/24 Championship table Team P GD Points 12 Cardiff City 46 -17 62 13 Millwall 46 -10 59 14 Swansea City 46 -6 57 15 Watford 46 0 56 16 Sunderland 46 -2 56 17 Stoke City 46 -11 56

"When I took the job in February it was a real debate whether I was taking the job," Harris revealed. "I ultimately took the job because I promised the late John Berylson that I’d come back in the hour of need. I really wanted to work with Jimmy, his son, and it’s been an absolute privilege to have served both of them and had a great relationship with both.

"Jimmy is a good man and really supportive of me. But it was only going to be until the end of the season – I was very clear with everyone about that.

"Sometimes when you are heading to the January transfer window you just have to give someone new an opportunity towards that window. The timing became clear for me in the last week or two, that is was the right time for both parties."

He continued: "It is nice (for me to get a proper goodbye with the fans). We didn’t agree for me to do the next two games for that purpose. There was no thought about what was nice for me or even the fanbase, no disrespect to them. It’s what is right for the players.

"I didn’t feel that it was right to leave caretakers in charge for Sheffield United at home, the best team in the league, and Middlesbrough away, who are also very, very good.

"I take those two really tough fixtures and leave the pathway for someone to come in, it’s not an easy game against Blackburn at home.

"But then it leaves the football club with five games, leading up to and including Sheffield Wednesday, for someone to assess the squad on a daily basis and within games leading up to the transfer window."

Millwall must learn from past mistakes with Neil Harris' replacement

By no means have Millwall been the most attractive team to watch during Harris' tenure, but that's almost part of the DNA of the club and the fabric of The Den; it's a nasty, horrible place to play.

Edwards tried to get the Lions playing in a different way, and it just didn't work. The players weren't necessarily suited to a more modern style, and it ultimately led to his downfall.

The club may have ambitions to move in that direction, but this squad isn't necessarily built that way. They need to lean into their strengths with whoever they get next and slowly make that transition, if that's what their ultimate goal is.